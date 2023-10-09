Massive Hippo Attacks Photographers In Africa: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

A massive hippo gave some photographers the scare of a lifetime while they were snapping pictures in Africa.

The animal thunderdome has been out of control lately, and it seems like we have reminders every other day about how you have to keep your head on a swivel when dealing with nature. You simply don’t know what’s out there.

You think a bison is cute and cuddly? Think again, my friends. That thing will gore you before you realize what happened. The wild isn’t a cartoon for kids. It’s real life and can be very dangerous,

Some photographers learned that lesson the hard way.

Hippos can be incredibly dangerous animals. (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Hippo charges photographers.

A recent YouTube video shows an absolutely massive hippo spotting some photographers in Botswana and it decided to just go about its business like it was no big deal.

Just kidding. That isn’t what happened at all. The hippo charged the vehicle the photographers were in and bit the thing.

Watch the situation unfold in the video below.

The animal thunderdome remains undefeated.

For those of you who don’t know, hippos are incredibly dangerous. They’re massive, can be shockingly fast and kill an estimated 500 people a year.

You think sharks are bad? Sharks don’t come close to putting up the numbers hippos do. Sharks are the JV squad compared to the damage hippos can do.

A hippo can weigh north of 7,000 pounds. That’s significantly bigger than a lot of cars you see on the road. You want to do battle with a creature that size? Hell no. Hard pass.

If you see a hippo coming at you and you’re in a vehicle, I suggest you smash it into reverse or drive and try to get to safety as quickly as possible. The last thing you want is to become a statistic as part of the 500 annual deaths.

Hippo charges photographers in Botswana. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

At the same time, those were some pretty sick pictures, but definitely not something I would ever risk it for.