Hillary Clinton To Teach Students At Columbia

​​ President Professor Hillary Clinton.

75-year-old Hillary is headed back to work. Thursday, Columbia University announced Clinton will join the college as a global affairs professor during the 2023-2024 academic year.

In short, your kid could soon be getting a new teacher on topics such as terrorism.

“Given her extraordinary talents and capacities together with her singular life experiences, Hillary Clinton is unique, and, most importantly, exceptional in what she can bring to the University’s missions of research and teaching, along with public service and engagement for the public good,” university president Lee Bollinger.

Bollinger adds he’s known Clinton personally for three decades. He’s a fan.

As are most Ivy League presidents.

Meet Professor Hillary R. Clinton, Global Affairs Professor.

In a statement, Clinton says she looks forward to “educating the next generation of US and global policy leaders.”

The university will also name Hillary a presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects. “Presidential” fellow has a deafening ring to it.

In this role, Clinton will advise efforts to engage young women across the country.

AMERICAN CULTURE IS SATIRE AND WE AREN’T ALLOWED TO LAUGH

“We look forward to welcoming this extraordinarily accomplished global leader and passionate advocate for women, children, and social justice to Columbia World Projects,” the director of the initiative Wafaa El-Sadr said.

Students best plan for registration accordingly. #GoLions.

The addition is Columbia’s way to counter their preppy-dressed rivals at Harvard University. There, former CNN host Brian Stelter is convening a series of discussions about “threats to democracy and the range of potential responses from the news media,” the school says.

As Thomas Sowell once put it, the road to hell is paved with Ivy League degrees.

Finally, neither Hillary nor Columbia specified whether she would work with a university email while on the job.