Highmark Stadium, KeyBank Center Dropping COVID Vaccine Requirements

Videos by OutKick

Buffalo Bills fans will no longer have to show proof of vaccination to attend games at Highmark Stadium.

In accordance with New York State and Erie County guidelines, KeyBank Center will no longer require proof of vaccination for entry into all events, concerts and live sporting events, including home games for the Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bandits, as well.

The Sabres said in a news release that the new policy will go into effect immediately.

“It is recommended that individuals follow current CDC guidelines as it pertains to mask wearing and that of their own comfort level,” the release reads.

A general view of Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2022, in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images).

WIVB 4 reports that New York State’s school and healthcare mask mandates remain in effect, but the county will lift the mask mandate for all county-owned buildings starting Monday.

The changes come after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released relaxed guidance on mask-wearing.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz said that though the mandate will be lifted, the county is keeping a close watch on the spread of COVID in the county and will take action if need be, WIVB reports.

“The CDC’s Community Level indicators show that Erie County is on the right track in the fight against the virus, and our own information about COVID-19 in the community corroborates what they are seeing,” Poloncarz said. “Cases and hospitalizations are decreasing, which is very encouraging.”

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner.

Signup for OutKick VIP by clicking here, and keep up with all OutKick’s latest betting info by clicking here and following OutKick Bets on Twitter.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free for up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.