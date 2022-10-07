High Total Might Not be High Enough

TCU vs. Kansas, 12:00 ET

If I were to tell you that Kansas was #19 in the country right now, you’d probably assume the AP poll for basketball just came out. Well, here they sit in the top-20 of the country for college football and now take on another top-20 team, the TCU horned frogs.

TCU has been really good this year with both their passing and ground game. You don’t see quarterback Max Duggan throwing super deep downfield, but he completes a lot of passes and keeps the ball moving. Sometimes that’s all you need to do. The team is still averaging almost 300 yards of passing per game, so it isn’t like there is a lack of quality there. They are fresh off an absolute throttling of Oklahoma as well, so they have already been tested against a good team. There is a lot to like about the way this team is playing. Kansas isn’t really known for their defense, so I would expect TCU to be able to put up whatever points they want in the game.

Kansas has looked awesome on offense – with maybe the exclusion of their most recent game against Iowa State. They still won the game, but only put up 14 points. In fact, they’ve scored fewer points in every game since the opener when they posted 56. They typically move the ball on the ground but can air it out if needed. They already have 16 rushing touchdowns to go along with their 11 passing ones. Quarterback Jalon Daniels has done a nice job of protecting the ball and is completing almost 70% of his passes. They will need to find a way to put up points if they are going to keep pace with this high-powered TCU attack.

68 is a lot of points. That isn’t to say that the teams can’t combine for that type of production, if they both get simply what they average, you’re looking at roughly 90 points. I would probably expect it to be a little lower than that, but the way TCU is playing, I don’t know how many stops Kansas will get in this game. I’m going to play the over 68 for the game. Sometimes you have to believe the hype and hope the offenses will be as good as expected.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024