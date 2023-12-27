High School Soccer Coach In Trouble After Dropping Thousands At A Strip Club On School District’s Dime

Videos by OutKick

A high school soccer coach in Texas decided he’d drop thousands of dollars at a strip club, but the kicker is that he charged it to the school district.

A bold move for sure, let’s see how it played out for coach…

According to the Wise County, Texas news outlet The Messenger, former Bridgeport Bulls soccer coach JD Bales was arrested and charged with theft of property $2,500 to $30,000 enhanced. That’s a third-degree felony.

He was the “former” soccer coach because back in September, an investigation revealed that he had used his district-issued credit card for $5,455.81 at The Men’s Club of Houston while in town for a coaching clinic.

The Soccer Coach Claimed The Strip Club Charges Were Fraudulent To Both The School And The Credit Card Company

Let’s give Bales the benefit of the doubt for a moment…

Maybe there was some confusion. Perhaps he was told to put all of his expenses on that card and he’s just guilty of following directions a little too well. It’s possible he reached into his wallet and pulled out the wrong card. I mean, it’s pretty dark inside of most gentlemen’s clubs.

Meh. That seems unlikely because according to police, Bales tried to talk his way out of it by saying that the charges were fraudulent.

“During the investigation, which included information that Bales had formerly claimed the charge was fraudulent (with both the school and the financial institution), investigators discovered evidence indicating a criminal offense occurred,” Bridgeport Police Chief Steve Stanford said in a written statement.

“…Bales eventually submitted payment for the charge. However, due to the overwhelming evidence in the case (most importantly the case involved taxpayer money), I believed it was prudent to submit the case to the Wise County District Attorney.”

Bales was released from jail on $10,000.

