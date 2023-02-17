High School Player Taunts LeBron James After Shot Beats Bronny, Sierra Canyon

Videos by OutKick

If you come at the king, you best not miss.

Bishop Montgomery high school’s Christian Jones had no such accuracy issues earlier this week when his 3-pointer sank Bronny James and Sierra Canyon.

Upon hitting the dagger three that lifted his team to a 51-49 playoff win, Jones pointed at LeBron James who was seated in the crowd. Jones instantly started chirping LBJ as teammates celebrated the game winner.

Cold-blooded.

James bit his lip and nodded up and down, clearly recognizing the gravity of the moment.

Jones, a senior, scored seven points, all in the second half. None were as important as the game-winner. “I pointed directly at LeBron and he just shook his head up and down,” Jones said via the Daily Breeze. “He couldn’t say nothing.”

Bronny James Scored 11 Points

Sierra Canyon held a one point lead with 11.5 seconds to play. That’s when Jones went to work, first with his shooting and then with a dagger-like stare towards the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. LeBron had been crowned in the least desirable way possible.

“At the end of the first quarter I missed a shot just like that one coming off a down-screen,” Jones recalled. “At the end, I said this is the exact same shot. I just shot it and it was just cash.”

LeBron James was on the wrong end of a game-winning shot. (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images).

For maybe the first time ever, TikTok served a good purpose. Video captured Jones’ shot and the reactions by both he and James. Naturally, the series of events was soon uploaded to TikTok. The video’s been liked more than 300,000 times, which should bode well for Jones.

One, he likely doesn’t have to worry about any consequences for arriving late to class. Two, college scouts have an easy reference to see how he’ll fair in pressure situations. And most importantly, this is the resume of all resumes when attempting to secure a prom date.

No word on if James’ Lakers teammate was also in attendance. But if he was, I’m guessing he didn’t leave his seat to celebrate. That’s not really his thing.

