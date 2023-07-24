Minnesota High School Football Coach Gets Crushed For Anti-Fun Mouthguard Mandate

Videos by OutKick

As July starts to wind down and August quickly approaches, football is just a few weeks away. NFL training camp has begun in some parts of the country, fall camps will start to pop up for college football programs looking to get a jump on the season, and high schoolers will start reporting to summer workouts, two-a-days and padded practices if they haven’t already.

Out in Minnesota, the athletes at Woodbury High School will be arriving with a very specific type of mouthguard. Rather, they won’t be arriving with a specific type of mouthguard.

Woodbury High, a grades 9-12 school located in a southeastern suburb of Saint Paul, has just under 2,000 students. Its football team, the Royals, is run by head coach Andy Hill.

His self-proclaimed purpose is “to pour love and positive influence into my players to help them become difference makers not only on the football field, but in the classroom, at home, and within their community. As we build championship people, the winning will take care of itself.”

Apparently, part of that vision does not include self-expression or fun. Boo!

Woodbury high school football’s official Twitter account, presumably run by Hill, recently tweeted out instructions to its prospective players. If Hill was not the one typing the keys, he had to sign off on the message.

Either way, Woodbury made it abundantly clear that flashy mouthguards — like D.K. Metcalf’s pacifier — or backplates will not fly. No further reasoning was given. It will not be tolerated.

Do NOT purchase a mouthguard that looks like these if you plan to be on the field in a Royals uniform this fall: pic.twitter.com/Xvhc5xXkBt — Woodbury Football (@WoodburyFB) July 21, 2023

Woodbury’s tweet immediately found its way onto high school football Twitter and the response was overwhelmingly negative. There were a few people who agreed with the mandate, but they were the overwhelming minority.

This is the type of grit and toughness kids these days need. Back in my day you walked up hill both ways and cracked skulls with this mouth guard. We all turn out fine. pic.twitter.com/evqMTVQSUd — ball? ya i know it (@DontBetBadClubs) July 23, 2023

The tweet, and its principal, got absolutely roasted.

Lol yeah right. You’re not benching your starting middle linebacker if he shows up wearing one of those and knocks everybody out all day long in practice. If you do then you deserve the L’s — Chris (@Chri21opher) July 23, 2023

Not a good way to end and a even worse way to start coach 😭 pic.twitter.com/6h9tj8r3ro — PME United Sports (@pmeunited) July 22, 2023

Whoever tweeted this, coach or whoever, is the reason so many kids give up their sport/dream. Let the dudes have fun, look good, and ball out. It’s HS football smh. — MiKE WESTiNHAM (@westinham) July 22, 2023

Absolutely understandable there but to designate a tweet to every single style is beyond me. — MiKE WESTiNHAM (@westinham) July 22, 2023

Take a lap — Daniel Kennon (@DanielKennon) July 22, 2023

Definitely give the pacifier one a try… — Brian Ross (@brewmeone) July 22, 2023

Big L — Alex (@alexshzrd) July 23, 2023

What’s the beef with them? Don’t like players to breath and recover faster? — Empire of Cincinnati (@EmpireofCincy) July 23, 2023

As long as your providing EVERY player with a mouth guard and backplate then totally understandable…. But if not this is crazy. You can’t even see backplates under the jersey?Haha, why stop kids from being safe. — Kyler Ronquillo (@KylerRonquillo) July 22, 2023

My son gets to choose whatever cool mouthpiece he wants each year. It’s called being a kid and having fun. pic.twitter.com/1DqmOGWUHq — Jason (@JasonTooTall) July 22, 2023

They used to say the same things about shoes. Let the kids have fun and be themselves! pic.twitter.com/51qYxnpDJT — Bob Lapadot (@blap31) July 23, 2023

Your playing days are over bro. This is a new generation. Let the kids be kids. — Redge 🏝 (@FL_Boy_Redge) July 22, 2023

Kids today are different, let them have some freedom of expression, a mouthpiece or back plate doesn’t make them any less tough… — Coach Ginn (@CoachGinn) July 22, 2023

Man thinks he’s coaching the Titans 😂 pic.twitter.com/CavyHsqxc0 — Korben Dallas (@BFISH804) July 22, 2023

Focus on trying to win a playoff game, and not getting smoked. How about that? I don’t think a mouth guard was the reason why you lost by 41 points. pic.twitter.com/dF2MocVmPC — Justin Aaron (@JustinAaronUH91) July 23, 2023

Wore a back plate thrw most my football years. Def were times I got speared or fell on my lower back and it helped to have extra padding back there. Old head coaches relax — RUN THE DAMN BALL (@RTDBNebraska) July 23, 2023

80/20 rule.



80% team uniformity, 20% allowance for individual style. (Visors, socks/leggings, gloves, back plates, arm/leg bands, etc etc) — James Young🟧🍁🟧 (@chester_p_c) July 23, 2023

Fire whomever runs this account — VOL4Bourbon 🍊🍊🍊 (@Vol4Bourbon) July 23, 2023

We just got too many issues to worry about mouth pieces — Cam Saddler (@csaddler5) July 22, 2023

Establishing a no fun culture huh.. it football not the military my guy — Mr Phillip 🧱Walls 🧱 (@Bears_N_Mavs) July 23, 2023

when amateur coaches enforce trivial rules like this, it really does suck all the fun out. I’d get it if you’re Reid, Belichick, etc., but you’re a amateur coach, and this is a amateur tweet. Dress how you want to that coincides with safety regulations. This is football, not 1984 — steven (@stevenray_04) July 23, 2023

Of all the things to ban from the football field you chose this?? Let the kids have fun ffs — Ⓣ︎Ⓐ︎Ⓡ︎Ⓐ︎ (@hawk_lovr) July 22, 2023

Oof. Tough look for Woodbury high school football.

The Royals will get their season underway on August 31. It doesn’t sound like their players will be wearing a mouthguard or backplate that isn’t bland and boring.