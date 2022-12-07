High School Football Team That Hasn’t Completed A Pass All Season Playing For A State Championship

The Granada Hills Charter High School football team could be crowned California state champions this weekend despite their very unique playing style.

The Highlanders are 12-2 on the year and have run through the AAAA state playoffs for a championship meeting with San Marin without completing one single pass all season.

There are plenty of high school teams around the country that run old-school, wishbone-style offenses that very rarely throw the football, but to go 14 games without a single completed pass is unfathomable in today’s game.

Granada Hills, which is John Elway’s alma mater, has thrown seven passes on the year, but not a single one has been completed.

The Highlanders’ run game has been lethal all season as they’ve averaged 422 rushing yards per game. Opposing defenses know exactly what’s headed their way as well given Granada consistently runs out of a formation that doesn’t feature a single receiver or player split out wide.

Three-star recruit Dijon Stanley has single-handily dominated games all season for the Highlanders. The Utah commit has rushed for over 2,600 yards and 32 touchdowns while rushing for at least 100 yards in each game this season.

This is silly. This time 90 yards for Dijon Stanley. 174 yards, three TDs in four carries. Granada Hills 22, Palisades 7. pic.twitter.com/ev3Mku8L7x — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 26, 2022

Dijon’s cousin, Darrell Stanley, has been getting the job done on the other side of the football with 33 tackles and an interception.

Dijon recently shared Granada’s secret to success: they work harder than other teams out there.

“We work harder than a lot of people know. We practice every day at 5:30 in the morning. A lot of people can’t do that. They can’t fathom what we do,” Stanley said in a recent interview.

What a story it would be to see Granada win a state title this weekend. Here’s to hoping the team doesn’t even attempt a pass and keeps the streak alive.