High school football is back, which means the return of blatant missed calls and poor officiating. It’s an unavoidable part of the sport, even if it has a direct impact on the outcome of a game.

Fortunately, that was not the case in eastern Tennessee over the weekend. An egregious pass interference penalty that was not flagged did not cause any direct change to the final score.

That doesn’t make the entire scenario any less baffling!

The game between Grace Christian Academy and King’s Academy was held on Friday night. Grace Christian, the Rams, hail from Knoxville. King’s, the Lions, hail from Seymour— a town nearby.

𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐍𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬. pic.twitter.com/1LeOj4O7dp — Grace Christian Academy Football (@GCARamFootball) August 20, 2023

It was the Rams who proved victorious and moved to 1-0 by a score of 28-21.

At some point during the evening, Grace Christian wide receiver Pierce Stiltner (No. 4) ran a dig route to the sideline. The defensive back that was covering the 5-foot-10 junior did a terrible job.

Stiltner cut hard toward the sideline and put the defender on skates. However, as the corner was falling to the ground, he grabbed onto the receiver’s jersey and held on for dear life.

Grace Christian vs. TKA (Image via @Wes_Jenkins1/Twitter)

It was the most pass interference that ever pass interferenced. And it only got worse.

Stiltner’s jersey was stretched all of the way off of his shoulder pads as he made his move.

Grace Christian vs. TKA (Image via @Wes_Jenkins1/Twitter)

As Grace Christian quarterback Weston Edmondson looked his way, Stiltner was being pulled down to the turf. The defensive back not only had a handful of his jersey. He was also latched on to his back.

Grace Christian vs. TKA (Image via @Wes_Jenkins1/Twitter)

If there was ever a time to throw a flag, it would have been in that exact moment. Somehow, though, the blatant penalty went unchecked. No laundry.

It’s not like there wasn’t a referee there to see it. The closest official was right there, staring right at it.

Grace Christian vs. TKA (Image via @Wes_Jenkins1/Twitter)

And still nothing! No call.

Wes Jenkins, a freelance videographer in the area, caught the play on camera. His view couldn’t have been more clear and the shot couldn’t have been more crisp.

Here is how it looked in real time:

What if I told you that there was no flag thrown on this play in the game I shot last night😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YK5P41Gwxl — Wes Jenkins (@Wes_Jenkins1) August 20, 2023

For such a blatant P.I. to go unflagged is quite astonishing. There has never been a more obvious call.

At least it didn’t come on the game-winning drive or something to that effect!