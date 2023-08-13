High School Football Team Gets Utterly Embarrassed After Declaring War With Bold Pregame Banner

Videos by OutKick

High school football is SO back. As the pros continue on in the preseason and colleges start to wrap up fall camp over the next few weeks, the high schoolers are back on the gridiron as soon as this week.

As the regular season approaches, many schools throughout the country took the opportunity to see some live reps against a real opponent over the weekend. Scrimmages in most parts of the country are no big deal. Parents might show out. A few students may pull up to scout their team. That’s about it.

The same cannot be said about the Southeast. Especially Georgia!

Rome High School in Rome, Georgia

(Image courtesy: Rome City Schools)

Scrimmages are just as big of a deal as a state championship in the Peach State. Not quite, but you get the idea.

The entire community rolls out to get a glimpse of their team in action. Cheerleaders are cheering. Bands are banding. Fans are fanning. It’s the real deal.

On Thursday, the Rome Wolves drove 20 miles south to face the Rockmart Jackets in a preseason bout.

It did not go well for the home team. They got embarrassed after talking big talk during pregame.

Rockmart took the field by running through a giant banner that implied Rome would lose. Badly.

Welp football is back…. pic.twitter.com/9iFbcKlM3f — Rusty Mansell (@RustyMansell_) August 10, 2023

That is not what happened. At all.

It looked like things were going to trend in that direction through the first quarter. The Jackets got on the board first and running back Nahzir Turner viciously stared down his defender after finding pay dirt.

Rockmart 6

Rome 0

4min left in 1st quarter

3A team with 24 seniors…… 👀 pic.twitter.com/OrxOwmA9T5 — Rusty Mansell (@RustyMansell_) August 10, 2023

And then the momentum swung in the complete opposite direction. It never swung back.

Wolves quarterback Reece Fountain went 17-of-21 for 235 yards and three touchdowns passing.

19 yd TD pass from @FountainReece to @DkDaniel16

Rome 14

Rockmart 6 pic.twitter.com/HUc55USHlo — Rusty Mansell (@RustyMansell_) August 11, 2023

He also scored twice on the ground.

Rome rolling now@FountainReece with a 12 yd run for a TD..

35-6 now pic.twitter.com/6xubRGSFoD — Rusty Mansell (@RustyMansell_) August 11, 2023

The visitors were victorious by a large margin in the end. Rome beat Rockport 48-6.

Rome was not ruined, as Rockport’s pregame banner implied. Rather, it was the other way around.