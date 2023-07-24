High School Baseball Slugger Sparks Heated Debate Over Respect With Vicious Home Run Bat Flip

Aidan Larkin is a First-Team All-Region high school baseball player from Cartersville, Georgia who is not currently committed to play on the collegiate level. The Class of 2024 recruit recently made a big splash during summer ball.

Larkin, who stands 6-foot-0, 185 pounds, has a 4.03 GPA. He has been clocked at 87 miles per hour on his infield throws, runs a 6.86-second 60-yard sprint and swings with an exit velocity of 100 miles per hour.

Prep Baseball Report had really great things to say about him after his performance last week.

His bat was on display at the Southeast Select tournament presented by PBR in the Peach State on Wednesday when Larkin mashed his third home run of the afternoon. It went 353 feet and ultimately won the 17U championship for his team.

Larkin knew it was gone as soon as his barrel made contact. It was gone forever.

He was pumped, to say the least, and took a moment to relish in the moonshot.

As Larkin very slowly made his way down the first baseline, his stride turned to a strut and he raised his bat above his head. With a flick of the wrist, he flipped the bat.

It was the most casual bat flip that, at the same time, could not have been any more savage. Larkin proceeded to stare down the pitcher as he rounded the bases and made his presence felt.

Here’s another look:

As could be expected, Larkin’s bat flip sparked a debate over respect. Was it too much?

Did he tarnish the sport and its long-established unwritten rules of mundanity? Or was he a high schooler who is playing summer ball and having fun?

The bat flip debate never ends.

Baseball is a fickle sport in terms of fandom. Some people believe that hitters should respectfully place their bats in the box, thank the pitcher for the pitch, and swiftly job their way around the bases. Others feel as though hitters should be able to enjoy their work.

At the end of the day, high school baseball is not that serious… especially a summer league tournament.

Let the boys play, and let them play loud — in my opinion.

