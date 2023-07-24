High School Baseball Slugger Sparks Heated Debate Over Respect With Vicious Home Run Bat Flip

Videos by OutKick

Aidan Larkin is a First-Team All-Region high school baseball player from Cartersville, Georgia who is not currently committed to play on the collegiate level. The Class of 2024 recruit recently made a big splash during summer ball.

(Image courtesy: Cartersville High School)

Larkin, who stands 6-foot-0, 185 pounds, has a 4.03 GPA. He has been clocked at 87 miles per hour on his infield throws, runs a 6.86-second 60-yard sprint and swings with an exit velocity of 100 miles per hour.

Prep Baseball Report had really great things to say about him after his performance last week.

His bat was on display at the Southeast Select tournament presented by PBR in the Peach State on Wednesday when Larkin mashed his third home run of the afternoon. It went 353 feet and ultimately won the 17U championship for his team.

Larkin knew it was gone as soon as his barrel made contact. It was gone forever.

He was pumped, to say the least, and took a moment to relish in the moonshot.

As Larkin very slowly made his way down the first baseline, his stride turned to a strut and he raised his bat above his head. With a flick of the wrist, he flipped the bat.

It was the most casual bat flip that, at the same time, could not have been any more savage. Larkin proceeded to stare down the pitcher as he rounded the bases and made his presence felt.

Here’s another look:

3rd home run of the day. Solo in first inning of semi finals. Two run hr down 2 bottom of last inning of semi finals. This one to put us up one with 2 outs in the 7th. Great wins all week and all day by whole @SoutheastSox team. @PBRGeorgia SE Select Champs. @jaxonsc pic.twitter.com/Kao4WR0Qwf — AidanLarkin2024 (@AidanLarkin2024) July 19, 2023

As could be expected, Larkin’s bat flip sparked a debate over respect. Was it too much?

Did he tarnish the sport and its long-established unwritten rules of mundanity? Or was he a high schooler who is playing summer ball and having fun?

The bat flip debate never ends.

He’s a kid, call out the coach if you want but calling a 16u kid a name is a bad look — David Bodzin (@DavidBodzin) July 21, 2023

If anyone doesn’t like him because of a bat flip, won’t like him because he runs a hard 90 or a hustle double. People get upset when things aren’t “basic” — Rico Billups (@RicoB5) July 20, 2023

No one has to know or should they care at all. The kid hit a bomb, let him enjoy the moment. Lots of people have Twitter fingers — Rico Billups (@RicoB5) July 20, 2023

Pretty horrid old person take — Thomas Black Bets (@Tommyblackbets) July 21, 2023

Guarantee you everyone in the replies mad to see a KID having fun playing the game he loves get the senior discount anytime they go out to eat. Let the kid enjoy himself it’s baseball! — Twon (39-60) (@RochaMocha11) July 21, 2023

Totally unnecessary… No one got any time for that, bro 😎! — John Sangillo (@AcesSangillo) July 21, 2023

Now I know why he is uncommitted! — Todd Pratt (@ToddPratt07) July 21, 2023

people crying about this? Kid hit his 3rd hr of the day. Have you ever hit a home run? Have u ever had a day where you are just in the zone. I never hit 3 hr in a day/game, but this is very minimal celebration compared to a lot ive seen, and what mine would look like after 3 💣 — J-rod (@JByGodRod) July 21, 2023

Sweet bat flip, sweeter name — aidan 🇨🇦 (@aidan_02_) July 21, 2023

This energy is amazing — Billy Freeman (@wfreeman0) July 21, 2023

Love the passion, the hitting skill set I saw, I’m sure he’ll learn from this, many can learn from seeing this, knowledge is power, let the young man have fun & let him learn of his own actions! Adversity follows everyone in life! Learning is the key! — Bill Yates (@Bill_MLBScout) July 21, 2023

Next pitch chin music — Blake Gaskey (@blake_gaskey) July 20, 2023

Nice shot kid. Not sure on the bat toss but I guess you hit it you can do what you want! I didn’t care when I gave them up! A lot of guys who I played with not so much. Unfortunately you would be wearing it next at bat. — david lee (@Lee3654Lee) July 20, 2023

Please consider not posting this. Maybe just post the stats so people, especially younger, more impressionable people don’t see this and think it is okay. His ability is obvious and should be the focus for his own good. Hopefully, a chance to learn and grow for all. — Bob Canter (@BobCanter5) July 20, 2023

I would never want that guy on my team. — Kyle Manship (@KyleManship) July 20, 2023

The Karen’s have flooded the comments. Their kids probably gave up 400+ foot bombs to Larkin too. — Devin (@doineedseo) July 21, 2023

45 year old men commenting on this is crazy — Matthew Steele (@MSteele_17) July 21, 2023

This young man is the real deal – unparalleled work ethic, a leader and loves the game. When did we get so puffed up that a kid can’t enjoy hitting his 3rd HR of the day, this one to win it for the team. — Joshua Mead (@WhoButJ0sh) July 19, 2023

Absolutely a disgrace of actions -total clown show-no respecting Coach allows this -wish him the best as he looks like he’s got some tools but needs to clean up the actions after contact…. — Rick Stegbauer (@190CatcherTD) July 20, 2023

Baseball is a fickle sport in terms of fandom. Some people believe that hitters should respectfully place their bats in the box, thank the pitcher for the pitch, and swiftly job their way around the bases. Others feel as though hitters should be able to enjoy their work.

At the end of the day, high school baseball is not that serious… especially a summer league tournament.

Let the boys play, and let them play loud — in my opinion.