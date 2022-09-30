High Ranking Apple Executive Forced Out After Viral TikTok Video

In yet another example of how woke corporations ruin everything, one high ranking Apple executive has been forced out of his role after he appeared in a viral TikTok video.

Tony Blevins appeared in a video published Sept. 5 on the “itsdanielmac” account, which asks the owners of extremely expensive cars what they do for a living.

Blevins was driving a Mercedes McLaren SLR, which now sell for $550,000 and up, and when approached by the camera, he said: “I have rich cars, play golf and fondle big-breasted women, but I take weekends and major holidays off:”

According to Bloomberg, the line was a reference to the 1981 movie Arthur, which goes: “I race cars, play tennis and fondle women, but I have weekends off and I am my own boss.”

Blevins had been an influential executive, in charge of procurement and making arrangements with suppliers to drive the costs of Apple components down.

Even though Blevins fell on the woke sword and apologized for making a joke, Apple conducted an internal investigation into the video and removed him from command of his team.

Because Apple is a progressive company, naturally their employees overwhelmingly lean left and toward the traditional liberal mentality of being offended by everything anyone says.

As such, the video was reported by employees in his department, claiming that it was contradictory to Apple’s women’s empowerment and diversity iniativies.

Bizarrely, no one at the company seems too upset about Apple bending the knee to China:

But employees at Apple sure are upset about a joking reference to an old movie.

You can make the case that it was a joke in poor taste, that maybe shouldn’t have been made in a public video by someone of his stature in the company.

But the fact that they’re forcing him out is entirely ridiculous and unjustifiable.

The more that woke employees see their absurdist puritanical policing is successful, the more emboldened they are to continue it.

Apple should have stood up for sanity and common sense, just once, but that’s apparently just much too hard for those who have made cultural liberalism their religion.

Blevins biggest “crime” in this situation wasn’t an ill-advised joke, it was wearing red shoes with a blue suit.

Cowardice in the corporate executive ranks is rampant, and apparently dominant at one of the world’s largest companies.