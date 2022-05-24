Herschel Walker Tells Clay Travis He Will Fight For the People of Georgia

Clay Travis was joined by current candidate for the Senate seat in Georgia, Herschel Walker, who discussed why he decided to run and how he believes he can help the state of Georgia.

When asked about the All-Star game being pulled out of Atlanta, Walker pointed out that the ironic thing about that is “they pulled the game and took it to a place that had more strenuous border rights than Georgia, and yet they see that there’s been more people that vote in this election than [have] voted in a long time.”

The OutKick founder also discussed legendary Georgia football coach, Vince Dooley, supporting Walker in the Georgia Senate Race.

The former UGA running back said “to have Coach Dooley introduce me…[it brings] tears to my eyes.”

“When you have your teammates and you have coaches that stand behind you right now that say you’re gonna be a good senator in the United States of America, you’re gonna be a good senator for the state of Georgia, these people, they trust in you and they don’t take it lightly,” Walker continued.

Watch Clay Travis and Herschel Walker’s full discussion here: