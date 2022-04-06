Herschel Walker Picking Up Speed In Senate Race, Surpassing Raphael Warnock In Latest Poll

The general election for Georgia’s Senate race is heating up between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and presumed GOP pick, Herschel Walker.

A new poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson College surveyed 1,013 Georgia registered voters between April 1 and 3.

Data erred with Republican candidate Walker, who polled with 49 percent of the vote compared to Wernock’s 45 percent. Six percent of voters were undecided.

The margin of error accounted for in the polling was a three-point difference, which Walker made up for with his four-point advantage.

Contrary to the Dems’ opposition to Walker, polling out of Georgia suggests the public has been onboard with the new runner.

The poll’s findings also read as an indictment on the Democrats’ work for the past year; notably with the big guy, President Joe Biden.

According to Emerson’s polling data, Biden currently holds a 49 percent disapproval rate among Georgians, while only 42 percent support the Commander in Chief’s first year and a half in office.

The following poll data from 2022 has showcased the swelling support for Walker:

Jan. 26 — Quinnipiac Poll: Walker +1

Jan 27— The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Poll: Walker +3

Feb 25 — Wick Poll: Walker +1

March 8 — Blueprint Poll: Walker +4

What was a hotly contested battle in the purple state in November 2020, amid the presidential race, ultimately ended with Joe Biden edging Donald Trump with a 0.2 percent lead in the popular vote.

In his Senate runoff race in January 2021, Raphael Warnock defeated incumbent Kelly Loeffler (51-49).

