Herschel Walker Calls ‘Celebrities’ America’s Biggest Problem

After running through the Georgia primaries with relative ease, Republican candidate Herschel Walker is now tackling celebrities.

“I think some of the biggest problems going on in our country today, we have so many celebrities telling people that they can’t do it,” Walker told Dr. Ben Carson earlier this week.

As Walker sees it, a celebrity-influenced country that’s never short of out-of-touch popularity kings and queens steering the decisions of others, is the biggest issue facing Americans today. Specifically, Walker is uneasy with the thought of celebrities encouraging people to give up or quit and ignore their dreams – trading can do for can’t do.

Herschel Walker is asked the biggest problem facing America: “We have so many celebrities telling people that they can’t do it. Telling a lot of people, oh well, you got to feel bad for yourself, feel sorry for yourself .. They’ve made it, but they telling you you can’t do it.” pic.twitter.com/bjp4jORFEg — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 14, 2022

“(Celebrities are) Telling a lot of people, ‘oh, well, you got to feel bad for yourself, feel sorry for yourself’ Which is sad to me,” Walker told Carson. “They’ve done it, but they’re telling you you can’t do it.”

Walker, who is set to oppose Democrat Raphael Warnock in the Georgia Senate race this November, continued by pointing out the hypocrisy that surrounds those celebrities who value their own opinions so much that they feel as though they can tell people how to feel – an unwanted trend in the world of social media/celebrity influencers.

“And it’s like, you did it, why they can’t do it,” asked Walker. “I think they tell all the kids they can’t do it, making our kids feel sorry for themselves.”

We live in the woe is me era. Hard work and big dreams have been replaced with preempted thoughts of: this should offend you, here’s what to believe, and this person needs cancelled. Walker clearly recognizes that, adding that celebrities “don’t want to educate” our kids.

According to an Emerson College poll conducted in April, Walker leads Warnock by 5% in the race for Senate. As opponents from his Heisman-winning past can attest, Walker’s tough to catch from behind.

