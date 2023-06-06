Here’s What Browns, Cowboys, Lions, Raiders, Dolphins, Seahawks, Titans, Commanders Hope To Address At Mandatory Minicamps

Videos by OutKick

Eight NFL teams reach the final step of their offseason starting Tuesay, with the opening of their mandatory minicamp.

And this is where I state the obvious:

The first goal of minicamp is avoid injuries. That’s more important than anything because players who get injured in minicamp are often not ready or not in the best shape when training camp begins five or six weeks later.

Beyond that, every team gets a snapshot of where it is at the end of the offseason. Minicamp measures how well the offseason answered roster flaws. And it speaks to where more work is required. It is also the most significant test of how advanced rookies are prior to training camp.

The next three days matter to coaches, front office personnel and players needing to impress.

This is what each of the eight teams kicking off their veteran mandatory camps will most be hoping to address.

Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns throws the ball during the third quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Has Deshaun Watson Bonded With WRs?

Cleveland: The Browns made a great move adding Za’Darius Smith to the front seven and that means Myles Garrett won’t have to do it alone on pass downs. So the issue shifts where it’s been for a year now and that is the passing game, with QB Deshaun Watson at the helm. He has a new weapon in Elijah Moore, who came in a trade with the Jets. He already knows, or should know, Amari Cooper. So is he capable of pulling together a year of experience, with players he knows and players brought in as an upgrade, to set the Browns offense on a playoff path? Or does the pass game, with Cooper recovering from injury, still look out of sorts?

Dallas: Dak Prescott tied for the NFL lead in interceptions last year despite missing five games so that’s a huge issue. It was so huge, the Cowboys parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and the new play-caller is head coach Mike McCarthy. McCarthy has never called plays during his tenure with the Cowboys. He will approach the play-calling like a head coach, which might be more conservative because he’s thinking of the offense and special teams. So are he and Prescott a match? Where is the communication level and agreement? All those things need answers.

Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions throws the ball before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field on December 04, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Can Jared Goff Have A Seam Threat?

Detroit: It’s easy to say the Lions have to grasp their entirely remade backfield because both Jamaal Williams and DeAndre Swift are gone. David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs have joined the team. But minicamps aren’t great tests for backs because contact is limited both at the line of scrimmage and in tackling. So this camp has to give hints quarterback Jared Goff is going to have a reliable tight end he can bond with down the seam or when he’s in trouble. That means rookie Sam LaPorta and second-year vet Brock Wright need to do a lot of great work to start earning his confidence.

Las Vegas: The Raiders want to believe Jimmy Garoppolo will be fine and be their starting quarterback when training camp opens. Maybe. Maybe not. So this team is searching for a backup plan that might be promoted to Plan A. Veteran Brian Hoyer must impress to show himself capable. Rookie fourth-round pick Aidan O’Connell has impressed a lot of folks inside the building, per sources. But can he show it so quickly on the field?

Miami: Tua Tagovailoa missed the final two regular-season games and Miami’s playoff loss to Buffalo. So he hasn’t thrown under pressure to his outstanding receivers since last Christmas. Minicamp is not exactly live fire but this will be as close as Tagovailoa will see until training camp begins. So it would be good to get some timing down. Robbie Chosen, in his eighth season but first in Miami, needs to impress to become more prominent as a No. 3 wide receiver option.

Jawill Davis of the New York Giants is tackled by Will Compton #51 and Kevin Byard #31 of the Tennessee Titans on a punt return during the first half at MetLife Stadium on December 16, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Kevin Byard Situation Seeks Clarity

Seattle: Rookie first round receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba has been impressive in spurts since being selected in the first round. But the Seahawks eventually need to see more. And more consistently. He missed most of his final college season because of a hamstring injury. The Seahawks have at times held him out of some 11 on 11 drills in OTAs. Is he ready to go this minicamp?

Tennessee: In a curious salary cap move, the Titans asked safety Kevin Byard to take a cut from his $13.6 million base salary. In one of the more predictable moves, Byard declined and then skipped OTAs. So does Byard show up? Do the Titans let him come in and risk injury? That could guarantee his salary for the season if the injury is serious. Or is this slow motion breakup playing out before our eyes.

Washington: Everyone wants unproven Sam Howell to play well and reward the organization’s confidence as the possible starter. But what if Jacoby Brissett, who has more experience and wants to play, simply looks better? Then what happens to a competition that both are in but the coaching staff wants Howell to win?

