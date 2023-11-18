Here Comes Dolly! Peyton Manning Escorts Dolly Parton Onto The Field For ‘Rocky Top’ Performance At Tennessee-Georgia Game

Videos by OutKick

It wouldn’t be a big-time Tennessee football game without Peyton Manning in the house, but this time he had a special guest. The Queen of country music, Dolly Parton, took to the stage at the end of the first quarter between the Vols and Georgia to sing ‘Rocky Top’.

The anticipation for the appearance of Parton has been the talk of the town in Knoxville this week. It reached a different level when Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello said he’d take Parton over Taylor Swift any day of the week.

Turns out, fans inside Neyland Stadium were treated to a special performance of Rocky Top, thanks to the queen herself.

Making her way out of the tunnel, arm-and-arm with Peyton Manning, Dolly Parton took to the stage to sing a special rendition of Rocky Top. Luckily for Tennessee fans, they can hear the tune on Parton’s new rock album she released this past week.

If you aren’t a fan of Tennessee, you can at least respect the queen herself. While speaking during a break in the action, Parton kept signing Rocky Top while Brad Nessler chuckled on-air.

Dolly Parton's singing interrupts Brad Nessler's play-by-play.



Or, Brad Nessler's play-by-play interrupts Dolly Parton's singing. pic.twitter.com/Sp7reY5vjR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 18, 2023

Dolly Parton Releases Rock Album This Week

Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Dolly Parton decided she had to release a rock album to play her part. Known for her soft tones and charming spirit, the Hall of Fame member had the pleasure of appearing with a number of musical legends on the album.

Peyton Manning escorts Dolly Parton onto the field at Tennessee. Courtesy of Tennessee Athletics

As for Tennessee, not much was going its way when Parton took the stage, but at least the fans got a good concert out of it.

Turns out, the album isn’t that bad, but it’s hard to say that about anything related to our Queen of Country Music.