Henry Ruggs, Ex-Raiders Receiver, Gets 3-10 Years In Prison For Fatal DUI Crash, Apologizes To Family: WATCH

Videos by OutKick
Former Las Vegas Raiders and NFL wide receiver Henry Ruggs was sentenced to 3-10 years in prison Wednesday for the 2021 car crash that resulted in the death of 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog.
Ruggs learned his fate in a packed Vegas courtroom late Wednesday morning, and made a statement immediately following the ruling.
“I let my family, my teammates and those who believed in me down with my actions and hurt so many,” the 24-year-old said.
Take a look:
Raiders WR Henry Ruggs sentenced to prison
Ruggs was originally facing decades behind bars for the 2021 crash, but pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter in May, which came with a 3-10 year sentence. In doing so, he avoided trial for a felony DUI charge, which carried a sentencing of up to 20 years in prison.
The ex-Raider has been under house-arrest for nearly two years.
The horrible incident occurred in Nov. 2021, after Ruggs spent the evening drinking at a Topgolf in Las Vegas with his girlfriend, Kiara Je’Nai Kilgo-Washington.
Ruggs drove his Corvette Stingray home in the early hours of the next day — intoxicated — and rammed his vehicle into Tintor’s RAV4, causing it to travel 571 feet.
Both Tintor — a Serbian immigrant — and her dog perished in the flaming vehicle.
Ruggs had been driving 156 mph in a 45 mph zone. He slammed on his brakes as he noticed Tintor’s vehicle, but was still traveling over 120 mph when the vehicles collided. The ex-NFLer suffered several injuries, as did Kilgo-Washington.
He refused to take a field sobriety test, but a blood-alcohol sample taken at a Las Vegas hospital demonstrated his BAC level at 0.16% (twice the state’s legal limit).
Ruggs was released by the Raiders the next day.