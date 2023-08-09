Henry Ruggs, Ex-Raiders Receiver, Gets 3-10 Years In Prison For Fatal DUI Crash, Apologizes To Family: WATCH

Videos by OutKick

Former Las Vegas Raiders and NFL wide receiver Henry Ruggs was sentenced to 3-10 years in prison Wednesday for the 2021 car crash that resulted in the death of 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog.

Ruggs learned his fate in a packed Vegas courtroom late Wednesday morning, and made a statement immediately following the ruling.

“I let my family, my teammates and those who believed in me down with my actions and hurt so many,” the 24-year-old said.

Video: Henry Ruggs issued an apology this morning to Tina Tintor's family for the pain and suffering they have endured.



"I let my family, my teammates and those who believed in me down with my actions and hurt so many."



Raiders WR Henry Ruggs sentenced to prison

Ruggs was originally facing decades behind bars for the 2021 crash, but pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter in May, which came with a 3-10 year sentence. In doing so, he avoided trial for a felony DUI charge, which carried a sentencing of up to 20 years in prison.

The ex-Raider has been under house-arrest for nearly two years.

The horrible incident occurred in Nov. 2021, after Ruggs spent the evening drinking at a Topgolf in Las Vegas with his girlfriend, Kiara Je’Nai Kilgo-Washington.

Ruggs drove his Corvette Stingray home in the early hours of the next day — intoxicated — and rammed his vehicle into Tintor’s RAV4, causing it to travel 571 feet.

Both Tintor — a Serbian immigrant — and her dog perished in the flaming vehicle.

Ruggs had been driving 156 mph in a 45 mph zone. He slammed on his brakes as he noticed Tintor’s vehicle, but was still traveling over 120 mph when the vehicles collided. The ex-NFLer suffered several injuries, as did Kilgo-Washington.

He refused to take a field sobriety test, but a blood-alcohol sample taken at a Las Vegas hospital demonstrated his BAC level at 0.16% (twice the state’s legal limit).

Ruggs was released by the Raiders the next day.