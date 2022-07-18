Why Henrik Stenson’s Reported Move To LIV Golf Is Bigger News Than It May Seem

With much more recognizable names already competing in the LIV Golf series, and others rumored to join the Saudi-backed circuit, the reports of Henrik Stenson joining the PGA Tour’s rival may not seem like a big-time story.

That isn’t the case, however. The possibility of Stenson joining LIV Golf is a major development in the golf world due to the timing surrounding it.

Two months ago Stenson was named the captain of Team Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup in Italy next year. Being named captain of a Ryder Cup team is a tremendous achievement for any golfer. Not only is it a reflection of your abilities as a player, but it also proves that other leaders in the game see you as a leader yourself.

According to the Daily Mail, which states Stenson is “poised” to make the move to LIV Golf, the 46-year-old would be stripped of his Ryder Cup captaincy if he were to join the Saudi circuit.

“A source at the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour, told Sportsmail on Sunday night that it ‘remains speculation’. But it is believed his defection will be confirmed imminently in the latest prominent capture for LIV.”

Stenson would not be the first European Ryder Cup staple to sign on with LIV Golf. Familiar Ryder Cup standouts Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Paul Casey have already joined LIV Golf.

Stenson, the 2016 Open champion, last found the winner’s circle at the 2019 Hero World Challenge.