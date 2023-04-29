Hendon Hooker Off The Board To The Detroit Lions

Videos by OutKick

Tennessee Volunteers star quarterback Hendon Hooker was selected by the Detroit Lions on Friday in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Hooker was one of the more polarizing quarterback prospects in this year’s draft, after putting up a monster season in 2022.

Before going down with an ACL injury, Hooker threw for 27 touchdowns against just two interceptions.

He completed nearly 70% of his passes for over 3,100 yards through the air. But he also contributed with his legs, adding 430 yards on the ground and five touchdowns, with a long of 44 yards.

That performance would have seemingly put him near the top of the draft, but Hooker’s age and lack of pro-style system experienced pushed his evaluations down. And that was before the ACL injury.

Even still, it had been speculated before the draft that he’d go as high as the mid-30’s.

After slipping substantially, the Lions made the decision to trade up in the third round to get him, despite the injury.

From our Draft broadcast: The #Lions made a big move up to select #UT QB Hendon Hooker. pic.twitter.com/XpqovCxVYO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2023

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 30: Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers looks on with crutches prior to the Capital One Orange Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Hooker Provides Depth In Detroit

With Jared Goff entrenched in the starting role, and just Nate Sudfield to back him up, Hooker provides some quality depth for the Lions.

It’s unlikely he sees much of the field to start the season, but for Detroit, they now have some upside behind Goff.

Hooker has a significant variance in outcomes, but that’s exactly the kind of risk to take in the third round.

He’s expected to be ready and healthy for training camp later this summer. And he’ll be joining an offense that ranked in the top five in yards and points per game.

Should be fun to watch.