Help! UK Woman Seeks Man Whose Name Is Tattooed On Her Rear

A 32-year-old UK woman needs your help. She’s seeking the man whose name she tattooed onto her butt after one too many drinks many, many moons ago.

No, seriously.

Will the real Daniel Forde please stand up? Kaylie Williams would love to have a conversation with you and possibly even pay you $33 for the opportunity.

“If I do manage to find him, I have no idea what I will say to him,” Williams told the South West News Service. “Maybe I will offer him his money back for paying for the tattoo. Who knows!”

Cheeky Williams said she got her ink near the stink on a girls trip to Spain in 2012. During one evening of partying and partaking, she met Daniel Forde who offered to pay for her to have his name tattooed onto butt – for $33.

Who says chivalry is dead?

(photo c/o SWNS)

Williams didn’t disclose what she does for a living, but from the way she paints a picture – she might damn well be an artist.

“I am a bit of party animal, and I was just having a fun time with my friends. On one night out, we saw a group of lads from Cardiff, Wales. They were all dressed as babies getting tattoos. They had diapers on and everything,” Williams recalled, per South West News Service.

Butt wait, there’s more!

“This guy who I got chatting to in the group said, ‘Why don’t you have my name tattooed on you and I will pay for it?’ At first, I thought he was joking. But I did it, and he paid for it. It was so random!”

Umm yeah. It’s not exactly like finding an onion ring in your order of fries, but I guess it is random.

(photo c/o SWNS)

In a not-so-shocking turn of events, after Williams’ got her tush tatted with Forde’s name, the two never saw each other again. Now she’s on a quest to find Forde…via a Facebook message.

“I do not know if it is a Daniel Forde or the Daniel Forde,” said Williams. “I am waiting for him to open the message.

“…It will be good to to get back in contact with him, just to see if he remembers.”

Something tells me he didn’t forget.

