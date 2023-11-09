Helicopters Flying In Australia Are Making Crocodiles Horny

Videos by OutKick

Mating season for crocodiles in Queensland, Australia has arrived earlier than normal this year. The owner of a crocodile farm in the state is blaming the early start on helicopter activity in the area.

Apparently, Chinook helicopters flown by armed forces in the area sent male crocs at John Lever’s Koorana Crocodile Farm into a mating frenzy. The male crocodiles all seemed to respond to the helicopters flying overhead then went at it.

The crocodile “Timi the Magnificent”, resident of Antalya Zoo and Nature Park in Antalya, Turkey. (Photo by Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Australian talk show The Project broke down the game film on the horny crocodiles and helicopters. Which led to one of the hosts apologizing for her Google searches.

“Queensland’s male crocodiles are being driven into a mating frenzy by the sound and vibrations of Chinook choppers flying overhead,” host Sarah Harris revealed.

“That’s right, helicopters are making the crocs horny people. No, easy way to say that.”

So why are the helicopters making the crocodiles horny? Your guess is as good as any. Experts have offered up a reason, as has the owner of the farm in Queensland.

“Experts aren’t sure why, but they think the helicopter may have sounded like a thunderstorm, which can often get the reptiles feeling randy.”

Harris admitted that she “had been doing a bit of a deep dive” into the whole horny crocodile situation and mating habits. She added, “Apologies to Channel 10 because I’ve made some unsavory searches on my work mobile phone this afternoon.”

Her research found that the crocodiles could be confusing the helicopters with part of the “mating dance.” There’s bellowing underwater and snout slapping that occurs as part of the mating ritual.

No Little Blue Pill Needed For Crocodiles In Australia

Lever, the owner of Koorana Crocodile Farm, has his own ideas. He recently revealed that the bulls on his farm of around 3,000 went nuts when a helicopter flew low over his farm.

“All of the big males got up and roared and bellowed up at the sky, and then after the helicopters left they mated like mad,” Lever said. “There’s something about the sonic waves that really gets them stirred up.”

Whether the helicopters sound like thunderstorms, or part of the mating dance, or the sonic waves are making the crocodiles horny isn’t really clear. What is clear is that helicopters fly overhead and a crocodile orgy breaks out when they leave.

I’m no expert, but a crocodile mating frenzy with 3,000 of them doesn’t sound like something you want to find yourself in the middle of.