Heidi Klum & Sofia Vergara Enjoy A Girls Night Out, Coastal Carolina’s Bikini Team & Pablo Escobar’s Prison Sentence At Disney

Videos by OutKick

I need to get the facts straight after what I wrote Monday

Jay Feely called the Commanders-Rams game on Sunday. I mistakenly wrote that Jay was on the 49ers-Cardinals call.

Wanted to set the record straight on that one after receiving an undisclosed email.

Also, I’m also told that Jay and James Lofton “really like each other” and “It’s ok to disagree.”

Fair enough.

Just something to keep in mind if Jay and James are on the call of your favorite team this week.

It turns out you guys lit up over a simple question about what movies I should buy next after purchasing Naked Gun & Caddyshack so I don’t have to go looking for them on Netflix only to find they’re not offered

Let’s just dive right into this topic.

• Don J says:

You’ve got to include Animal House and Porky’s in your movie library. Great movies!

• Don from Milwaukee checks in:

Two movies to add to your list of “must buy” – Blazing Saddles & Airplane. We made that call a couple of years ago with the woke crap starting, assuming these would be banned at some point in the future when someone became offended. Classics that I love watching with my teenagers on a regular basis.

Also, responding to your request for stories of picking your spouse up in a bar. Nothing too exciting, but yes, I picked my wife up in a bar while attending Marquette. She thought I was my roommate. Still together after 2 years of dating and 23 years of marriage.

• Al in Lansing, MI/Mesa, AZ echoes Don’s message:

Blazing Saddles if you can find the DVD. Language and situations in movie would get some cancelled or arrested with all the sensitive types today. Absolutely hilarious.

• Mike in Wisconsin recommends:

You have to get The Great Outdoors. Classic John Candy

• First-time emailer Jerry H in Bismarck, North Dakota sends some great suggestions. You just never know if these classics will be available when you want to watch them on streaming apps:

Office Space

King Pin

A Fish Called Wanda

Trains, Planes and Automobiles

Eddie Murphy Delirious (Stand up comedy)

• Jess in Alabama writes:

Classic (Christmas) movie recommendation- The Ref. Language warning, Kevin Spacey warning, but so funny.

• Rick in Brentwood, TN says buy these classics:

Smokey and the Bandit – actually from the 1977

First Blood

An Officer and A Gentlemen

• Dave suggests buying these five movies because you just never know if streaming apps will have them:

Used Cars Easy Money The Hollywood Knights It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World Better Off Dead (maybe this one)

• Tom G. checks in:

Going South—Jack Nickolson

Full Metal Jacket

Missouri Breaks

• Millennial Nick T. in Illinois writes:

I wanted to recommend some 80’s classics for DVD for you that I own. Back to School with Rodney Dangerfield and Revenge of the Nerds are great ones.

I collect a lot of DVDs because worrying about what streaming subscription is enough of a headache but also the possible future censoring and editing from all the “Lib libs!” Even though I was born in ’91 I absolutely love some of these 80’s comedies!

Kinsey:

Great call on Back to School and Revenge of the Nerds.

I just purchased Back to School and Ea$y Money in a two-pack just after reading Nick T.’s email. Yesterday, I bought Danny Trejo’s autobiography to keep me busy over Christmas when I turn off the computer.

It feels like I’m about to go on a big pop culture run through January.

• Bill S. has one classic to buy:

Smokey and the Bandit

• Chris in Nebraska suggests:

I’m sure the ‘Caps community will deliver with a ton of reqs but I think it’s important to be able to access Blazing Saddles and Airplane at all times.

• Pete in Perrysburg sent this email less than an hour after Tuesday Screencaps was published. He was all over this topic:

Obvious choices

Airplane

The Jerk

Stripes

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Young Frankenstein

Blazing Saddles

Animal House

There’s Something About Mary.

Old School

Highly Underrated Comedies

Night Shift

Used Cars

Broadway Danny Rose

Me, Myself, and Irene

Action Flicks

Saving Private Ryan

Die Hard

Kelly’s Heroes

Master and Commander

And IMHO the greatest movie of all time:

The Great Escape

Kinsey:

Mrs. Screencaps loves Johnny Dangerously and says it should be on the list of must-haves so you never have to worry about the streaming services carrying it.

‘I met my wife by watching a Dawgs game on TV’

• Eddie from Acworth shares a great story:

Hey Joe-

Thought I would contribute to the “how I met my wife” segment.

The year was 1991, and my future wife and I were both in our senior year of college at our beloved University of Georgia. My wife was captain of the majorettes (the twirling team) and back then there were posters all over campus of the team-so I had seen my wife, but never met her. She also danced at basketball games, and I had also noticed her there. Beautiful and talented woman, obviously.

It was the week of Thanksgiving, and the Saturday after Thanksgiving was the annual Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry football game. The game was at Tech that year, and I was home in Atlanta for the week-but I decided not to go to the game but to go Tech that night and hang with my other frat brothers from UGA at the Pike (Pi Kappa Alpha) house at Tech-since we were Pikes at UGA and wanted to check it out. So I stayed home and watched UGA beat Tech 18-15-screw tech.

As I watched the game, I saw my future wife several times on TV as the camera always panned to the dancers in the crowd. In fact, she can be seen front and center here at min 41:26 to prove I was not lying (more to come on that later).

After the game I picked up my date (yes I had a date) and headed down to the Pike house at Tech to hang with my fraternity brothers.

And then I saw her and I had to talk to her. Ironically, the only reason she was at the Pike house at Tech that night was because her ex was a Pike at Tech-incredible irony.

So I ditched my date, and went up to her. My opening line was “I saw you on TV today”. Sounds stupid, but it was 100% true-and it worked. We hit it off immediately and on our first official date a few weeks later it was 100% love at first sight-for the both of us. We fell in love that night and have now been married for 30 years.

She continued to teach dance during our marriage and also had 3 boys (again irony-she never got a girl dancer) owned a studio, and she started a dance team at our local high school which she ran until just last year.

My life was changed forever that day (as was hers) and it’s amazing to think about the little things that had to go right for us to finally meet. She still does some dancing-it’s a lot tougher at 54 with cancer, but here is a pic of her performing with the “Golden Dawgs” at the UGA basketball game last week-she is front and center. Coach Kirby Smart was even in the front row to see it!!

Love all these stories as well.

Hug your wives and be thankful boys, especially if they are healthy. They make us better men.

Eddie added:

Forgot to mention we were married in early August of 1993. She said, “we will not be getting married during UGA football season”. That’s when you know you married the right woman.

‘I met my wife on the first day of school’

• Mark in Lincoln, Nebraska has a story to share:

Best column in the country!

Met my wife on the first teacher day of 1985. She and I were both first day teachers and had a “new teacher meeting” together. Couldn’t take my eyes off her…got embarrassing for her! Asked her out, we went out on Friday. Dinner/drinks

She says “Can I tell you something?”

“Of course”

“I know Karen”

I say “Karen who?”

She says “The girl you have been dating for the last 18 months” BUSTED LOL!

No Facebook back then, but she knew Karen’s brother and set me up. 3 years later, I closed the deal and we are up to 35 years!

The ‘How I Met My Wife’ Stories are great, but….

• Sean K. writes:

Joe, I know you are getting buried, but I just LOVE this growing collection of first date stories. My first date with my wife of nearly 30 years does not hold a CANDLE to any of these. And you are so right — the MSM will NEVER touch such stories.

I do want to add a wrinkle; a couple of these stories noted that the woman asked the guy out. I’d love to read more of those. Many guys like myself know that after we spotted ‘the one’ we went hard to win her over and marry her before anyone else got a shot.

I would love to hear that story from the female perspective, especially the female readers of SC: What made them go after their one special guy?

I would also like to say ‘thank you’ for finding and embedding the clip of Harding coach Paul Simmons post-game remarks; so refreshing to see and hear an expression of faith as opposed to all the narcissistic blather from many coaches/players these days.

And further kudos to Chris B. in Houston for that pic of the Labrador poking his head out of the pickup truck back window. Love it!

Wishing you and yours a very Merry Christmas!

Kinsey:

Guys, it’s time to ask your wives the question Sean asks here.

Heartbeat of America

• Jason in Far Nor Cal writes:

Hey Joe. I’ve been hit or miss lately due to life circumstances. Knocked it outta the park today. No mailing it in for you heading into the holidays. Appreciate the effort. Here’s a couple of pics I meant to send in this year. Local car show from April (Kool April Nights), and neighbor who may have compensation issues.

No huge truck in the driveway. Appreciate you and the Screencaps community. Keep it up.

Dogs in truck beds

• Bill C. asks:

Seeing the dog in the back of the pickup this morning from Hardo Chris in Houston reminded me of the vid I shot earlier this fall going 75+ MPH down the interstate. Here is a screen shot. Safe? Responsible dog owner? You be the judge.

• Ridge Runner spotted this one enjoying a ride:

Appreciation for Harding football coach Paul Simmons

• Nathan E. writes in about his former coach and teacher:

I hope you get some Coach Simmons stories, the guy is awesome.

He coached our high school team and taught American history. I was an emergency kicker (one of my best friends was the kicker and slightly injured) so I wasn’t always around practice but I saw enough.

Coach was fresh out of college, and he lived and breathed football. Ask anyone on one of those teams and they will likely tell you about him practicing against the team without pads. He was old school when it came to football, play hard, hit hard, discipline etc. You can see that in his team that just won while barely throwing the football.

But yes he also had to teach to be able to coach. He ran a fun class, and while he wasn’t the most experienced teacher, we all enjoyed being around him. He was known for asking bonus questions on our tests that were related to country songs.

He is one of those guys that was absolutely made to be a football coach. Hard-nosed, but fun and loves his players. And apparently, he’s instilled the same in his son who is headed to Arkansas as a linebacker. It’s been very cool to see his faith displayed in public as well. We are all thrilled for Coach, and interested to see if he gets a look from a higher-level school although he has been very loyal to Harding.

Checking in from the DR

• Alex writes:

Joe checking in from the DR thought I would drop some sunrises from the islands and a taste of the Kids-out-of-college-living-empty-nest-pre Christmas-adults-only-all-inclusive-sipping-coffee by-the-beach-and-rum-by-the-pool time of life. It’s a good one lots for you to look forward too.

And can I say we have been missing on the rum. Not the super flavored crap but some good aged in barrels Dominican rum that you can drink neat. It is the perfect middle ground for those that Don’t care for the burn of bourbon (which I do love). Light sweet and amazing flavors.

Anyhow to all screencap nation I cannot recommend more the pre-Christmas beach trip. Great weather no crowds and jump back home for the holiday to celebrate rested and relaxed. Merry Christmas!!

Speaking of the tropics, how about a shark vs. a school of fish

• Lee D. in Florida knows you guys would appreciate this one:

WATCH: Shark swims into school of fish in Dunedin Causeway https://t.co/OjFRXzGah6 pic.twitter.com/ZKmzjMl05I — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) December 20, 2023

That’s another action-packed edition of Screencaps. Today proves you just never know on a daily basis what’s going to end up in the email inbox.

From the Jay Feely update to Eddie in Acworth sharing his love story of 35 years. There’s not another column in America doing this and that’s why you guys are eating it up. This column is addictive.

The sun is out. America is flawed, we’re all flawed, but we’re going to go out there and give 100% through another day of life. Let’s get after it.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Sam LaPorta is the third rookie TE with 700+ receiving yards and 7+ receiving touchdowns, joining:



HOF John Mackey (1963)

HOF Mike Ditka (1961)@NFLResearch — Dante Koplowitz-Fleming (@DanteKopFlem) December 17, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :

Last @NHL studio day in NYC for 2023 !! 🥳🏒 pic.twitter.com/skiqR7xMIM — Anna Dua (@AnnaNoelleDua) December 19, 2023

I choose America pic.twitter.com/lfuaX5FdFL — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) December 19, 2023

Want to feel old? The Frisco Bowl's starting QBs are the sons of former CFB & NFL QBs Josh McCown & Chad Pennington. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/qgG4NDEX0P — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) December 20, 2023

Sean Stellato

Marist, Wide Receiver 1998-2001 pic.twitter.com/biAL4lHvty — Random College Athletes (@RandomAthletess) December 19, 2023

Kentucky commit Somto Cyril lifting 415 lbs with ONE LEG 🤯 @OvertimeElite pic.twitter.com/r5tbOMhYCZ — Overtime (@overtime) December 19, 2023

Contact LAPD if you have information on the whereabouts of this car. pic.twitter.com/DGJtwfu5ez — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) December 19, 2023

Remembering “Mean” Gene Okerlund on what would have been his 81st Birthday today. We miss and love you ❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Qa8pmgJfmC — 80's Wrestling (@80sWrestling_) December 19, 2023

Due to popular demand… here it is: Video of criminals being bested by a criminal. While robbing a check cashing place, 3 armed suspects had their getaway vehicle stolen by a 4th suspect. We can’t make this stuff up, folks. pic.twitter.com/76LCrTXSZv — Commerce City Police Department (@CommerceCityPD) December 20, 2023

❤️ RELEASE UPDATE ❤️



As part of the upcoming Stanley Valentine’s Day Release, there will be a Red 40 oz Tumbler that will release in addition to the pink colorway.



Retail: $45

Resale: $80-$150



Profit: $35-$100+ each



While these are supposed to release on 12/31, some stores… pic.twitter.com/cjYrb1oUVe — Resell News 💸 (@resellnews) December 20, 2023

Once I saw my dad’s water closet, I knew this was wealth pic.twitter.com/Qs5c6BpG2D — Joe Hart (@JHartFlips) December 19, 2023

never losing this mf again pic.twitter.com/l8xiALJIR0 — bigestaban (@bigestaban) December 19, 2023

It’s rare to see true genius in the wild pic.twitter.com/rRFQ0ychyA — Zak Kukoff (@zck) December 20, 2023

atlanta in 2054 pic.twitter.com/pinwIRSPlt — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) December 19, 2023

Before dying at the age of 94 in 2022, Amou Haji was known as the 'World's Dirtiest Man.' He lived in a cinder block shack and had not bathed with water or soap for over 60 years.



Haji's other peculiar habits were well documented, which included consuming roadkill, smoking a… pic.twitter.com/7yDmRdP5OC — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) December 19, 2023

Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar at Disney World with his family in 1981. pic.twitter.com/1TptzVe1im — Morbid Knowledge (@Morbidful) December 18, 2023

Today's cover: Record 12,600 migrants encountered at border in 24 hours — as backlog for immigration hearings breaks 3 million https://t.co/h0lpRmoGyW pic.twitter.com/4TjuNKBRmw — New York Post (@nypost) December 20, 2023