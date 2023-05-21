Heat’s Bam Adebayo Doesn’t Acknowledge Friend Jayson Tatum During Playoffs

Videos by OutKick

The Miami Heat are making the top-seeded Boston Celtics look like chumps.

Jimmy Butler and co. have been subverting expectations all series as they look to claim a 3-0 lead on Sunday.

With another trip to the Finals well in sight for the Heat, the group is staying on track and treating their opponents like real adversaries.

Heat center Bam Adebayo had choice words for Boston star Jayson Tatum.

Adebayo has gotten along with C’s star Jayson Tatum; however, it’s been all business between the two in this series.

Before Sunday’s game at Kaseya Center in Miami, Adebayo admitted he doesn’t like to fraternize with opponents, especially when they’re standing between him and a Finals appearance.

“F**k no! I mean…um, no,” Adebayo said, speaking with Josue Pavon of CNLS Media.

Adebayo added, “I don’t even talk to that man on the court. He’s got a green jersey on. My jersey’s red.”

The Heat have been locked in since Game 1. Defeating a healthy Celtics team using Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and a cast of role players, Miami appears to be headed back to the Finals; their first appearance since 2020.

After stealing two games at TD Garden, the Heat appear willing to steal the series in the two upcoming games at home.

As Boston continues to blunder and look unmatched against Butler, Adebayo and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, it’ll be interesting to see which adjustments the Celtics will make on Sunday to avoid a disastrous 3-0 deficit.

Game 4 between the Heat and Celtics tips off at 8:30 p.m. (EST).