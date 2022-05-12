Heat PG Kyle Lowry Out For Game 6 Vs. 76ers

The Heat will look to close things out and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals in Game 6 against the 76ers Thursday, but will attempt to do so without their starting point guard.

Kyle Lowry will be out for head coach Erik Spoelstra’s group, which will be his sixth game on the sidelines during this postseason. The six-time All-Star initially suffered a left hamstring injury in Game 3 of Miami’s Quarterfinals series against the Hawks, and subsequently missed four straight games.

He returned for Game 3 against Philadelphia Friday night, before re-injuring the hamstring during the first half of Game 4 Sunday night. Lowry played 30 minutes in Miami’s 116-108 loss in Game 4, scoring just six points on 3-of-10 shooting with seven assists and three rebounds. He did not play during the Heat’s dominant 120-85 victory over the 76ers in Game 5.

Spoelstra said after Game 5 that Lowry didn’t require another MRI and was listed as day-to-day. In his absence, Gabe Vincent is expected to get another start running the point. Vincent played 28 minutes Tuesday night, scoring 15 points on 5-of-7 from the field with five rebounds and two assists.

Game 6 will officially tip-off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

