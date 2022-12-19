Former Texas A&M QB Reportedly Chooses New Team

Haynes King is reportedly headed to the ACC.

The former sophomore gunslinger for Texas A&M has chosen to take his talents to Atlanta to play for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, according to Sports Illustrated and other reports.

As of Monday morning, King hadn’t officially announced it on his Twitter or Instagram.

Haynes King reportedly transfers to Georgia Tech. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Haynes King is a great addition for Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets are looking for a fresh start with head coach Brent Key after several disappointing seasons.

Former starting QB Jeff Sims is headed to Nebraska, and that means the QB competition should be wide open for the Yellow Jackets.

Former Texas A&M QB Haynes King reportedly heading to Georgia Tech. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Now, Haynes King will be in the mix, and he should have a very good shot at winning the starting job. Coming out of high school, he was a top-10 QB recruit with offers from Auburn, Tennessee, Arkansas, LSU and several other major programs.

He ultimately landed in college station, and things were a disaster this season. He finished the year with 1,220 passing yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions.

Most importantly, the Aggies went 1-5 in games he appeared in. That’s not all his fault. Texas A&M was comically disappointing this season, and King was hardly put in a position to win.

Haynes King reportedly transferring to Georgia Tech. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Now, he’ll get to wipe the slate clean and start over at Georgia Tech. He has some natural talent, but he needs some help. Will he get it with the Yellow Jackets? Time will tell, but King definitely needed a change of scenery.