WATCH: Hayden Buckley Makes Hole-In-One On The 17th At TPC Sawgrass, Celebrates Like A Mad Man

Hayden Buckley wasted no time in setting off fireworks at this year’s Players championship with his hole-in-one on the famed Par 317th at TPC Sawgrass.

While there’s no easy pin location on the island green, Thursday’s front pin is one players can avoid by just hitting the center of the green and not flirt with the water or players can utilize the backstop behind the flag.

Buckley elected for the latter and executed the shot to perfection.

After his golf ball landed a couple of paces behind and to the right of the hole, it caught the slope perfectly before trickling into the cup.

The 27-year-old celebrated his ace accordingly by tossing his hat into the air and screaming along with the fans.

🚨 BUCKETS FOR BUCKLEY! 🚨 @HBuckley13 makes a hole-in-one at the 17th hole in the second group of the day! pic.twitter.com/Cd7BULOB2W — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 9, 2023

No matter how Buckley’s week finishes, this will certainly be a moment he remembers throughout his career.

If this is a preview of what’s to come this week at The Players, buckle up, folks.

