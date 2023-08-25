Hawaiian Business Goes Viral For Sign Mocking Biden’s Ridiculous Kitchen Fire Story

Videos by OutKick

A business in Honolulu, Hawaii has called out President Joe Biden’s insensitive comments comparing a fire in his kitchen that he claims to have happened 15 years ago to the deadly Maui wildfires. The company’s sign mocking Biden’s story has since gone viral on social media.

Hawaiian Rent-All removed any promotional language from its sign out front for a very sarcastic apology to the President.

“Sorry you almost lost your ’67 Corvette in a fire, Mr. President. Maui strong,” the sign read.

Rent-All posted a photo of the sign to its Facebook page with the caption “It’s not always about you Mr. President.”

READ: IN MAUI, ‘WE’RE THE GOVERNMENT AND WE’RE HERE TO HELP’ WAS AS TERRIFYING AND TRAGIC AS EVER | MARY KATHARINE HAM

Biden’s first comment about the fires in Maui was “no comment.” After cutting his vacation short to finally visit the devastated area 13 days after the fires, Biden stood on a stage in front of Hawaiians directly impacted by the fires and compared them to a fire in his kitchen.

“I don’t want to compare difficulties but we have a little sense, Jill and I, of what it’s like to lose a home,” Bien said. “Years ago now, 15 years ago, I was in Washington doing Meet the Press. It was a sunny Sunday.”

“Lightning struck at home, on a little lake that’s outside of our home—not a lake, a big pond,—and hit a wire that came up underneath our home into the heating ducts and air conditioning ducts,” he added.

“To make a long story short, I almost lost my wife, my ’67 Corvette, and my cat.”

The chances that Biden completely made up his kitchen fire story is most definitely not 0%.

Folks on X, formerly known as Twitter, loved Hawaiians Rent-All’s sign:

Hawaiian Rent-All comes through again 😂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/rdOTeHtGBP — NewsRadio 830 KHVH (@khvh) August 24, 2023

Maui: we have lost hundreds of lives in a catastrophic fire.



Biden: I almost lost my cat. 🤡 https://t.co/U2Wn7UgmAL — Dai Coc (@randoc3) August 24, 2023

There is hope for the return of sensibility https://t.co/srxFFVDYyo — Save Our Country (@ACountryToSave) August 24, 2023

Follow Mark Harris on X, or Twitter, @ItIsMarkHarris