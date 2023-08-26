Hawaiian Born Max Holloway Dominates With UFC Knockout Victory

Videos by OutKick

The fight game got started early on Saturday morning in UFC Fight Night: Singapore, with two of the UFC’s best squaring off in Max “Blessed” Holloway and Chan Sung Jong, the “Korean Zombie.”

After a back and forth fight, the main event headed to the third round when suddenly Max found himself on the receiving end of some combo punches until he brilliant and beautifully took all his power and cracked Zombie with a perfect right hand to knock him out cold.

The impressive victory would send Korean Zombie into retirement after a lengthy career that ended with a 17-8 fight record.

MAX HOLLOWAY KNOCKS OUT THE KOREAN ZOMBIE #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/RO3iQzPer5 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 26, 2023

HOLLOWAY DEDICATED THE WIN TO HIS HAWAIIAN PEOPLE

Afterwards, Holloway, who was born in Waiane, Hawaii became emotional while dedicating his win to the people of Maui after this month’s devastating wildfires.

“The only thing on my mind is Maui… this one’s for you,” Holloway said before asking for people’s help and support as the island now begins to try and rebuild and start their lives over. He urged people to go to his Instagram page and donate to some relief causes that he’s posted about.

Max Holloway after KO'ing The Korean Zombie 🙌❤️ pic.twitter.com/1bTzOlPB14 — Best MMA Moments (@XcellentMMA) August 26, 2023

In the past two weeks the people of Maui sustained one of the deadliest wildfires that has happens in US in more than a century. It has been a long and heavy road for our people, but through it all, Hawaii came together. It is time for me to contribute my part. This merch I’m… pic.twitter.com/FEqmiW0DhO — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) August 26, 2023

KOREAN ZOMBIE RETIRED AFTER HIS LOSS

Meanwhile, the Korean Zombie, who is considered one of the best to fight in the UFC laid his gloves down and officially ended up retiring and stepping away from the sport that he gave so much to throughout his entire life.

TKZ announces his retirement from MMA after #UFCSingapore



What a career 👏 pic.twitter.com/IlFSEtnoqL — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 26, 2023

“I’ve always tried to become a champion, since I first started in the sport. I’m not here to be ranked No. 3, 4 or 5. I tried my absolute best to train for Holloway, and I ended up failing. I don’t think I have the opportunity [to be champion anymore], so I’m going to stop fighting,” Zombie told the Singapore audience.

As for Holloway, his ruthless KO now puts him as the best to ever fight in the featherweight division with the most fights (26), wins (20), and finishes (11). He has won 18 of his past 21 fights. He is second only to Alexander Volkanovski in the division, however Volk has defeated Holloway all three times they’ve fought.