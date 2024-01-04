Harvard Nonsense Shows That Hiring/Firing Should Be Based On Merit And Not Quotas | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

Well it took about a month but Harvard’s first black president Claudine Gay has finally stepped down after plagiarism allegations, oh and her inability to classify calling for the genocide of Jews as harassment at that infamous congressional hearing.

But Claudine wants you to know she stands for free speech, if “free speech” means calling for the genocide of Jews…

Claudine served as Harvard’s president for 6 months and a couple of days and that was likely 6 months and a couple days too long.

But her resignation is bigger than her and bigger than Harvard. It signals a much needed end to something far worse, DEI or diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Was Claudine Gay a Harvard DEI hire? I don’t know. But was she shielded from a firing, coddled and shielded- at least for a time- because of DEI? Likely so.

DEI needs to die and the good news is, it kind of is.

These virtue signaling programs have been all the rage since 2020 but according to job-site Indeed, DEI programs were on the chopping block in 2023.

Google and Meta both downsized their DEI programs in 2023 and DEI job postings as a whole have dropped 44%.

So yes, that means we may finally be able to get back to ye ole forgone tradition of hiring, firing, promoting and praising people based on their merit, work ethic and performance rather than where they rank on the woke oppression totem pole.

What a concept!

It’s a concept even urban radio host Charlamagne Tha God has learned as he is apparently having some buyer’s remorse after vocally endorsing Kamala Harris in 2020.

He told Politico he got burned by backing the Biden/Harris 2020 ticket and is disappointed in Kamala’s “disappearance” given he voted for Biden because of Kamala.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 03: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to hospitality workers of Culinary Workers Union Local 226 at the Culinary Workers Union Hall Local 226 on January 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Harris’ visit in support of workers and their right to collectively bargain comes after the 60,000-member union successfully settled new contracts over the last few months with Nevada hotel-casinos, including MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts, that brought an end to a labor dispute and potential strike on the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Charlamagne backed Kamala because he was “just so tired of old White male leadership in politics.”

He thought Kamala was gonna “hold it down” and hold it down she did not.

The only thing she has held down is approval and poll numbers.

So perhaps voters as well as companies would do well to ditch DEI and put the quota system where it belongs, in the ground and/or dustbin of history.

DEI can D-I-E.

And those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care.

