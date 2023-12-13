Harvard Covered Up Plagiarism Probe Into Claudine Gay, Reportedly Threatened Reporters

Videos by OutKick

Harvard University is standing by President Dr. Claudine Gay despite proof she is a plagiarist.

A subsequent report from the New York Post says the college even tried to cover up an investigation into said accusations.

“The Post can disclose that Harvard spent weeks failing to come clean about Gay being under investigation — staying quiet even when she was hauled in front of Congress for disastrous testimony on how the Ivy League college is dealing with antisemitism on campus,” details the report.

The outlet learned about Gay possibly engaging in plagiarism back in October, adding the following details:

The 27 instances were in two academic papers published in two peer-reviewed journals between 2011 and 2017, and an article in an academic magazine in 1993.

The Post was sent the material anonymously and had conducted our own analysis before asking Harvard to comment on whether Gay had plagiarized or failed to properly cite other academics’ work.

Cambridge, MA – May 25: Harvard University President-elect Claudine Gay is seated during the 372nd Commencement at Harvard University. (Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Reporters from the Post contacted the university on October 24 for comment.

Harvard senior executive director of media relations and communications, Jonathan Swain, responded by saying he would respond in a few days.

But he never did.

Instead, The Post received a 15-page letter from Thomas Clare, an attorney from the firm Clare-Locke, identifying himself as defamation counsel for Harvard University and Gay.

The Post says the letter is a “threat,” a means to scare reporters away from continuing the probe.

“We have continued to investigate since,” the report adds.

What we can take from the update is that Harvard University lacks accountability. Gay stole work and framed it as her own.

The university opted not to punish her but reportedly tried to bury the allegations and intimidate reporters who dared to disclose the president’s misdeeds.

Harvard President Claudine Gay cited her respect for “free speech” as grounds to allow antisemitic protests.



We took a look back at her past.



Turns out, she doesn't respect free speech.



Examples:https://t.co/yQxK8wKv9g — OutKick (@Outkick) December 12, 2023

The past few months have exposed Harvard, from the top down.

In addition, Gay refused to declare “calls for genocide of Jewish people” a violation of “campus rules on harassment” during a House Education Committee hearing last week.

She cited her respect for “free speech” as grounds to allow antisemitic protests on campus, despite a laundry list of examples proving she does not respect free speech.

And the students at Harvard, the supposed future of this country, unmasked themselves as terrorist sympathizers by organizing antisemitic rallies in support of Hamas.

Alas, the road to hell is paved with Ivy League degrees.