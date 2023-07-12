Harrowing Body Cam Footage Released Of Jimmie Johnson’s Mother-In-Law, Moments Before Murder-Suicide

Videos by OutKick

A video of the shocking lead-up to a murder-suicide in Oklahoma involving NASCAR champ Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws has been released.

Intense bodycam footage from the Muskogee Police showed responding officers arriving at the home of Jack and Terry Conway. Authorities found the Conways dead in the house, alongside their grandson, on June 26.

Jimmie Johnson and wife Chandra Janway. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)

Terry Conway — mother of Johnson’s wife, Chandra Janway — is suspected of killing 69-year-old Jack and their 11-year-old grandson, Dalton.

As previously reported by OutKick’s Matt Reigle, Muskogee Police received a phone call from the residence. The woman on the phone alerted police of a firearm inside the house and abruptly hung up.

READ: NASCAR DRIVER JIMMIE JOHNSON’S IN-LAWS, NEPHEW DEAD AFTER APPARENT MURDER-SUICIDE IN OKLAHOMA

The bodycam footage shows the police maneuver from outside the home to the doorstep. After noticing Jack’s body in the hallway, the police unit announced their entrance.

Police advance inside the home and a gunshot is soon heard. The shot is assumed to be Terry Janway taking her life.

WATCH (via TMZ):

Police found the 68-year-old dead, with a gun found next to her. An aiding K-9 found Johnson’s nephew, Dalton Janway, dead.

Jimmie Johnson and Chandra Janway married in 2004.

The tragedy led Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR CUP Champion, to withdraw his No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from the Nascar Cup street race in Chicago on July 2.

Legacy Motor Club, Jimmie Johnson’s racing team, released a statement on the withdrawal:

“LEGACY MOTOR CLUB has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago. The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time, and no further statements will be made.”

(Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)