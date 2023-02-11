Harrison Ford On ‘1923’ Season 2: ‘Haven’t Got A F*cking Clue’

Videos by OutKick

Harrison Ford is in the dark on what will happen in season two of “1923.”

The hit “Yellowstone” prequel was recently renewed for a second season on Paramount+, but that doesn’t mean the star of the series is being kept in the loop.

When asked if he has any idea how the second season will be different from the first, the legendary actor told The Hollywood Reporter, “I haven’t got a f*cking clue.”

Ford also revealed he didn’t reach out to Kevin Costner prior to working with Taylor Sheridan. He wanted to do it his own way.

Harrison Ford’s “1923” is a great show. (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Harrison Ford sees a bit of himself in Jacob Dutton.

Ford also touched on what he sees in Jacob Dutton, the head of the Dutton clan in “1923,” that he also see in himself.

The “Indiana Jones” star told The Hollywood Reporter the following about signing on and how he views the man he plays:

When Taylor and I first met face-to-face, there was no script because he didn’t want to write a script for people that are going to turn him down. But there are things in the scripts that I never would’ve anticipated that are emotionally consistent with things that have happened in my life. So when I was reading it, I was thinking, “What the f*ck?” They’re little things. I’m not going to tell you what they are. But he talks about turning a natural place into a city and the consequences to nature and for people that live there. He talks about it with real understanding and real complexity. I’m struck by how consistent it is with what I think — or what I might have thought were I a rancher with the same personality in 1923.

“1923” is taking the country by storm.

Everything Taylor Sheridan touches turns to gold. That’s how he’s become the most powerful man in Hollywood.

Whether it’s “Yellowstone,” a prequel series, “Tulsa King” or “Mayor of Kingstown,” the man doesn’t miss. Out of all of his current projects, none seem to have more momentum than “1923.”

"1923" has been renewed for a second season after just a few episodes.



Once again, non-woke entertainment continues to win while the rest of Hollywood fails.



It's great to see non-woke shows and movies CRUSH it. The tide is turning!https://t.co/jLVjQuVaAt — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 3, 2023

That’s especially true now that nobody knows what will happen with “Yellowstone” moving forward. There’s chatter Kevin Costner might be out and Matthew McConaughey might be coming in. The show’s fate remains uncertain.

The same can’t be said for “1923.” It’s locked in for season two, and Harrison Ford has absolutely crushed it so far in season one.

It’s awesome that he admitted he hasn’t “got a f*cking clue” what will happen. That’s exactly what Jacob Dutton would have said.

Harrison Ford is outstanding in “1923.” (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

You can catch “1923” on Paramount+. If you’re not already watching, I suggest you start. It’s a hell of a ride.