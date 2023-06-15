Harrison Ford Reflects On ‘Indiana Jones’ Career Amid Speculation Final Film Is Trash

Videos by OutKick

Harrison Ford is very happy he had the chance to play Indiana Jones.

The star actor is arguably most famous for playing the adventurous archaeologist. The only other character of his that comes close is Han Solo.

Both are iconic, but you probably have to give the edge to Indy. Now, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” will be the fifth and final time Harrison Ford plays the title character.

More than anything, he sounds very grateful for the opportunity – and we’re sure all the big checks didn’t hurt.

Harrison Ford looks back at his “Indiana Jones” career.

“Steven Spielberg was the director at that time and I had never been offered anything that attractive before, so I’m very, very grateful for that,” Ford said at the Los Angeles premiere of the fifth film while reflecting on his career as Indy, according to PEOPLE.

Ford was also happy to see himself back on screen one last time cracking the iconic whip. He further told PEOPLE, “I wanted to see him rally for one last adventure.”

Will “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” disappoint fans? (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Ford might be “grateful,” but will fans like the new movie?

While Harrison Ford definitely has good reasons to be in high spirits, fans might want to proceed with extreme caution.

The early reviews for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” have been unbelievably disappointing, despite the nonstop hype.

The film has a score of 55% after 53 critic reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s not just bad. It’s a downright terrible score for a film of this caliber.

Harrison Ford’s final “Indiana Jones” film is also expected to not pull massive box office numbers. The situation is even worse when the reported $300 million budget is factored in.

It still might end up being a solid movie, and we’re all hoping “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” delivers because fans don’t want to see Harrison Ford ride off into the sunset with a dud.

Harrison Ford will play Indy for the final time in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” (Photo by Paramount/Getty Images)

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” hits theaters June 30. We’ll definitely have a full review here at OutKick. Let’s hope like hell it doesn’t disappoint.