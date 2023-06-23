Harrison Ford On ‘Indiana Jones’ Ending: ‘Time For Me To Grow Up’

Videos by OutKick

Harrison Ford doesn’t sound sad at all that he’ll never play Indiana Jones again.

The final Indy film with Ford as the title character premieres June 30, and expectations are through the roof, despite the poor reviews.

It’s been more than four decades since Harrison Ford appeared in “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Now, he’ll ride off into the sunset with “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” Yet, he’s not really torn up about the series ending.

Harrison Ford exits “Indiana Jones” franchise with the fifth film.

“No. It’s time for me to grow up. Six years ago, I thought maybe we ought to take a shot at making another one. And I wanted it to be about age because I think that rounds out the story that we’ve told and we brought it to the right place. I mean, the last one ended in kind of a suspended animation. There was not a real strong feeling of the conclusion or the closure that I always hoped for, the roundness and speaking to this issue of age. Not making jokes about it, but making it a real thing,” Ford told Chris Wallace when asked if his time as Indy ending was bittersweet, according to Variety.

The star actor also wanted Indy getting old to be a focal point of his final time playing the legendary character.

“I wanted it to be character driven, and I wanted us to confront the question of age straight on. Not to to hide my age, but to take advantage of it in the telling of the story,” Ford explained.

Harrison Ford reflects on his time as Indiana Jones ending. (Photo by Murray Close/Getty Images)

Ford had an incredible run as Indy.

Ignoring all the negative press about “The Dial of Destiny,” it’s impossible to deny Harrison Ford made Indiana Jones a legendary character.

The archeologist protagonist has been iconic ever since “Raiders” premiered in 1981. Indy is a badass. It’s that simple.

Whether it’s fighting Nazis, fighting a weird cult or the Soviets in the fourth film – you can admit it’s better than everyone thinks – Indy just gets the job done.

The films are the best example of the action-adventure genre ever made. None of it would have been possible without Harrison Ford. Tom Selleck was the top option, but ultimately couldn’t do it. Then, it fell to Harrison Ford.

I truly believe the series wouldn’t have held up the way it has if anybody else had played Indy other than Harrison Ford.

Harrison Ford won’t play Indiana Jones again after “The Dial of Destiny.” (Photo by Murray Close/Getty Images)

Now, it’s time to find out what fans get with “The Dial of Destiny.” For the sake of viewers everywhere, let’s hope the reviews aren’t accurate. We’ll find out June 30. Make sure to check back for our full review.