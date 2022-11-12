LSU freshman Harold Perkins Jr. is only 18 years old but might be the best defensive player in college football. His age not only makes his play extremely impressive, it also made Brian Kelly feel very old on Saturday.

Arkansas quarterback Malik Hornsby is tackled by LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. who dominated for head coach Brian Kelly on Satuday. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Perkins, a five-star recruit out of Cypress, Texas, was originally committed to Texas A&M but backed out in January. He took an official visit to Baton Rouge four days after de-committing from the Aggies’ No. 1-ranked class and committed to the Tigers five days after that.

Kelly is surely glad that Perkins flipped because the 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker has played a massive role in back-to-back wins of three points or fewer over Alabama and Arkansas. He kept Bryce Young contained as the ‘spy’ last weekend and suffocated the Razorbacks this weekend.

Perkins recorded eight tackles, six solo, with two forced fumbles in Saturday’s win over the Hogs. His four sacks also tied the LSU single-game record.

Wherever the Arkansas offense went, Perkins followed.

4️⃣ sacks

2️⃣ forced fumbles



Harold Perkins Jr. is a PROBLEM 😤 @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/KxSOEvdC3f — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 12, 2022

To make his performance even more impressive, Kelly revealed that his freshman phenom was violently ill before the game. He also said that Perkins did not get his reference about Michael Jordan’s famous flu game.

“He got sick before the game (and) threw up as he was going into our team meeting,” the first-year Tigers head coach said during his postgame presser. “And I said, ‘Hey, MJ threw up when he had his greatest game,’ and he said, ‘Who’s M.J.?’ I was like, ‘Man, I am getting so old.'”

Brian Kelly said Harold Perkins was sick before the game with the flu.



Told him MJ played his best game ever when he was sick.



Perkins: “Who’s MJ?” pic.twitter.com/QQ9GQxJTuA — Cody Worsham (@CodyWorsham) November 12, 2022

So, to reiterate, Harold Perkins all-but singlehandedly won LSU’s pivotal game against Arkansas while dealing with the flu. If that wasn’t amazing enough, he is so young that he didn’t know about one of the most iconic moments of the 1990s.

Apologies in advance to the rest of the SEC, which has to deal with Perkins for two more years. At least.