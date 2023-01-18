Hard Rock Stadium’s Field Will Be Converted Into An F1 Paddock For Miami GP

Now that the Miami Dolphins season is over, new tenants will take over Hard Rock Stadium: Formula 1 teams.

The Miami Grand Prix showed off plans Wednesday to relocate the F1 paddock. It’ll be migrating from just outside of Hard Rock Stadium, to directly on the field.

Miami Grand Prix organizers shared concept renderings on their social media pages.

As you can see it’s an honest-to-goodness paddock squeezed onto an NFL field. There looks to be temporary buildings for all 10 teams, plus Formula 1 itself, the FIA, and tire manufacturer Pirelli.

This is kind of a brilliant idea. At the inaugural Miami GP, the inside of Hard Rock Stadium was underutilized. There was a stage that was only used occasionally throughout the weekend. Moving the team facilities into the stadium frees up space for other things along the circuit.

And, speaking of the circuit…

This year, the Miami International Autofrome will have a brand new track surface. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Miami International Autodrome Will Have A New Track Surface

The Miami International Autodrome (read: The Hard Rock Stadium parking lot) track surface itself is getting an upgrade. In 2022, drivers complained about having little to no traction if they went off the racing line. That makes overtaking difficult.

Ironically, there were still 45 overtakes last year according to Miami GP managing partner and Miami Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel (via Racer). The new surface should mean a few more overtaking opportunities in ’23.

The track layout, however, will stay the same. That means the maligned twisty bits from turns 13 through 16 that took the drivers under highway overpasses will remain in 2023.

There’s no denying that last year’s Miami Grand Prix was a spectacle even if the race itself was a bit of a parade. At least organizers aren’t resting on their laurels and are instead looking for ways to improve one of the United States’ three Grand Prix this season.

