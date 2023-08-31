Hannah White Loves The Pirates, Joe Burrow Announces He’s BACK & Ric Flair’s Boat — The ‘WOOOO’ — Weathers The Storm

Videos by OutKick

Advice needed: Where would you go on a guys’ adventure anywhere in the United States for like three days, two nights?

Last night, on the group text, Canoe Kirk made an announcement that he has a Delta companion ticket he needs to burn by 11/30 and he presented this challenge.

Diesel and Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green are busy with Ironmans, on-call weekends for Mrs. D. and football deck tailgates, so they didn’t show much interest in the shotgun trip. One Leg Bell has a golf schedule busier than PGA Tour pros, so he’s probably already traveling this fall.

That leaves me and Canoe Kirk to figure out how best to use that ticket and he asked me to ask you guys.

Where should we go on this quick-hitter trip?

Kirk says two nights max. We both have responsible lives Monday-Friday. Again, flight costs don’t matter. Trip has to happen at least a week BEFORE Thanksgiving and not on Halloween or Mrs. Screencaps would kill me. Trip originates out of Detroit (DTW). Plenty of flight options. Needs to be fairly close to an airport. Again, this is a quick trip, we don’t want to be driving 200 miles after landing. “I’m open for anything. I try to go to a professional sports game in every city I visit,” Canoe Kirk reported via text as I was typing up this list. Is there a bar out there we need to drink at? Are you having some huge unique patio bash we need to experience? Do you throw an NFL tailgate that needs to be experienced? No Vegas or Nashville. I didn’t ask the reasoning, but Kirk said they’re out and he has the companion ticket. ORVs in the Arizona desert? ORVs in Montana? A football game, tailgate and ORVs? ORVs, danger and guns like a Dan Bilzerian trip? ORVs, guns and dynamite? Relax, Feds, this is just guy trip talk. Everyone remain calm. This is just stuff for the IG. IG Story content for the boys. I’m not going to invite ourselves, but do you have a property where we can experience ‘stuff’? ORVs, golf, guns with a side of dynamite and then booze? No, we will not run drugs for the Mexican cartels via ORVs for the adventure of it all. Relax, Feds. Is there a golf course we need to play (not too nice, we’re shitty golfers) that’s near ORV courses and great bars? I know that’s a huge ask. Do we need to fly into the Keys for some crazy boating adventure? Gator hunting in the bayou before an LSU game? Texas State Fair (Canoe Kirk loves corndogs), booze, guns, meat, football? Dive bars are also important. I’ll speak for Canoe Kirk — we’re willing to drop some bones, but we don’t have Clay Travis f-you money to throw around. We want unique and/or interesting.

Let your mind go wild at work today. Help us out on this one.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

I might need to see this with my own one of these years

Speaking of unique and interesting, I saw a video from this event back in July, but I thought it was like 10 guys getting together to run cars off a cliff. It turns out it’s a massive festival that I didn’t know about in Alaska.

Would this be allowed today?

• J.B. asks:

Could you imagine the melt down today if the LSU mascot scalped the FSU mascot in pregame this Sunday??

The objects being thrown were oranges. LSU was anticipating being selected for the Orange Bowl with a victory that night which they got. 7 yrs old and chucking oranges. Great memory!

Carts and litter

• Anonymous writes:

Thought you might get a kick out of this first one:

I was at our local Publix grocery store yesterday. As I was leaving, I was returning the cart to the inside holding area and I had to wait for another guy who was returning his cart even though he was parked 2 spots away from the outside cart return. As the employee who was handling the carts was thanking him, another guy comes in with a cart. She proceeds to thank him as well for returning his cart and he tells her its not his cart, he’s just bringing it in on his way into the store. I thought these guys are screencaps types, but by the time I thought it, it was too late to ask them. Standup guys either way!

Our 13-year-old granddaughter stayed with us for the summer coming in from Germany. One of the things she told me as we were coming home from the airport was that she had forgotten how much litter there is here compared to most of Europe.

Picking up dog dumps and a pickleball ball player who should be on your radar

• Jeff in Virginia writes:

Looking forward to football getting started for real this weekend. A couple of months ago I hired my 10-year-old to pick up poop in our yard from our two dogs. I told him I would pay him 25 cents per pile. I had no idea that there were so many logs in our yard and my 10 year old can make a quick $5 every week just picking up poop. He has also had two jobs cleaning litter boxes while the owners are on vacation and he recently pocketed $40 for a week of work. I now call him the king of poop. He hasn’t fully embraced the poop industry but there is a lot of potential for growth and future earnings.

The shopping cart thing has been on my mind most of my adult life. You can tell a lot about where you live in how the parking lot carts are handled. When I lived in New Orleans there were shopping carts throughout the lot and the people rarely put them away. When I moved to Wisconsin the carts were always put away. Wisconsin also had better schools and less crime. I think that there is a definite correlation between the quality of life and how the carts are put away.

I didn’t use Instagram until there were issues loading on the Outkick site. I have since discovered a couple of regular girls that aren’t inflated by botox and silicone.

Hannah Blatt is a professional pickleball player and has some interesting workout videos and pickleball stuff.

Hello from Wales

• Ken S. in North Augusta, SC is actually on the run and he’s overseas:

Continuing on our walking trip in Wales, sending a couple of pix along. The first is the view looking north from an ancient hill fort, town on the far right is Welshpool.

Second picture is the Dinorben Arms, in Bodfari, Wales, thus far my favorite of many fine pubs. Plenty of good beers, food is excellent overall.

The Welsh people have been consistently gracious, friendly, helpful and welcoming. Scenery is stunning, weather is changeable, but often beautiful.

Appears to be no consistency in mowing – might happen anytime,,any day!

If you’re interested in exploring a new place, where you can often understand half or more of what people say, Wales seems to be a good option!

Kinsey:

I’m told my Kinsey ancestors are from Wales, but apparently, we weren’t wealthy enough to make it there so we called the United States home. What a win that was. Do they even have ORVs, guns, golf and dynamite (relax, Feds!) in Wales?

Hand-washing dogs

Jess in Alabama said not only does her car get hand-washed, but so does her dog. Now we have pivoted to hand-washing dogs. Screencaps readers just take this column and give it direction. That’s why Canoe Kirk and I are crowdsourcing our fall adventure.

• John L. says he trusts the pros with his boy:

My Laddie is brushed daily, and goes to the groomer once a month. He is a handsome devil!

C’mon, RESPECT SUMMER

This is why I root for severe heat well into September.

• Scott S. writes:

Tell me this isn’t so Joe! Christmas decorations out 8/30 at Dollar General Benton Harbor Michigan.

That’s it for today. There’s big boy football on AFTER mowing tonight. Get it done, get it dialed in and then get focused on the 2023 CFB season.

And make sure to give me a trip idea for Canoe Kirk and I.

Have a great day.

