Hannah White is in Las Vegas, and fortunately for all her fans, didn’t lose access to the internet while in Sin City.

As loyal OutKick readers know, I recently returned from Las Vegas after five days of pure debauchery, chaos, porn stars, bar altercations, mayhem and a ton of bullets coming my way (that’s slang for ice cold beers. Don’t panic).

It was a true working class experience. It was the kind of experience any dude would enjoy. You can read all about it here – as many of you already have.

White does Vegas a bit differently.

However, getting into the mud and fighting through a brutal ankle injury while crushing cold brews and cocktails isn’t the only way to do Las Vegas.

As I wrote in my prep piece, I’ve done the fancy version as well, and it appears that’s what the former Cleveland State player opted to do while in Sin City.

How do we know? Well, she stayed at the Wynn. For those of you who don’t know, the Wynn is the fanciest hotel in Las Vegas.

The Wynn is the fanciest resort in Las Vegas. Hannah White crashed there while in Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

There’s nothing about it that’s anything less than complete and total class. Does this look like a woman doing $1 beers at Stage Door?

No, Hannah White went to ball out. Her pool outfit also certainly seemed to draw some eyeballs. Swipe a bit below.

Is the Hannah White method or David Hookstead method better for Las Vegas?

I’m sure many of you reading this are now wondering one simple thing:

Should I enjoy Las Vegas like Hannah White at the Wynn or like OutKick’s outlaw cowboy and swing for the fence to cause mayhem?

The answer is both work. You doing a boy’s trip? Go ahead and get those $1 beers at Stage Door and $10 blackjack at Ellis Island.

Going with your wife or significant other? You simply can’t beat the Wynn, but be prepared to bring a bankroll.

I walked in there one morning last week at about 6:00 am and I’m pretty sure I saw table minimums north of $500.

You think Hannah White is sweating it? Maybe. Maybe not. Either way, she crashed at the Wynn, which is truly unbeatable.

Let us know in the comments how you do Las Vegas. Are you with Hannah White or with me?