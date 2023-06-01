Basketball Player Turned Influencer Hannah White Spins Up Instagram With Bikini Photo

Videos by OutKick

Ladies and gentlemen, say hello to former college basketball player Hannah White.

Athletes turning to Instagram, TikTok and other social media sites has become the new norm over the past few years, and it’s not hard to understand why.

There’s buckets of money to be made online, especially if you already have a little name recognition. Olivia Dunne is the greatest example.

Dunne has parlayed being an LSU gymnast into millions in NIL cash.

Hannah White is a rising star online.

White got her start playing college basketball at Cleveland State, but rarely saw the court. The team’s website states she played in six games and averaged a less than stellar .7 points per game.

She’s no longer listed on the team’s website, but she probably doesn’t care because she’s becoming a star online.

White dropped a bikini photo for her nearly 120,000 Instagram followers, and it immediately went viral.

White is putting up numbers.

Admittedly, I didn’t know anything about Hannah White prior to this morning. There’s a lot of chatter online that she’s still a college basketball player. That doesn’t appear to be the case, at least according to Cleveland State’s athletic website.

Former Cleveland State player Hannah White goes viral with Instagram bikini photo. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Her Instagram definitely doesn’t give fans the vibe that she’s a current college basketball player. It definitely appears as if she’s pivoted to the content game.

That’s not a complaint. It appears she’s absolutely crushing it and managing to find ways to generate attention. Attention, attention, attention! That’s the name of the game.

The question now is whether or not White has some staying power? Judging from my journalism skills that did a deep dive on her social media presence, I think she’s going to be just fine.