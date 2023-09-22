Hannah Palmer Salutes The End Of Summer, 49ers Fans Fight Each Other & Prom Ric Flair Vs. IU Frat Joe Buck In A Vintage-Off

Videos by OutKick

Respect Summer is the next great OutKick brand

“What good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness,” John Steinbeck once wrote, according to Google.

Guys, I cannot say it any louder for the back of the room: I am so damn proud of this community for how it embraced a test run of the ‘Respect Summer’ campaign that I came up with out of thin air as a huge f-you to the local weather guys who wish away summer because they make their fortunes off suburbanites getting emotional over the changing of seasons, specifically summer to fall.

Do I see ‘Respect Summer’ becoming a TNML brand spin-off with a clothing line that OutKick T-shirt Marketing Manager Olivia G. can run with in 2024?

Hell yeah, I do. I’m no dummy.

(Revenue = job security. I bust my ass for the company, the company keeps paying me, my insurance, my retirement, bonuses, keeps leaving me alone while I work at home listening to Yacht Rock & eating Friday lunch beers on the patio, etc.)

OutKick’s Respect Summer is perfectly positioned to go on a run. The Salt Life craze ran its course. Now it’s time for Respect Summer.

What a perfect brand name. So simple. So memorable. What a perfect cause.

Wait, but what about the Endless Summer brand, isn’t this just a rip-off?

Don’t even insult me like that. Endless Summer is for the beach crowd. Respect Summer encompasses a massive swath of America, and, frankly, the world. It’s a movement beyond the beach. It’s a movement beyond beach sunrises and sunsets and surfboards. I’ve never had an emailer tell me he or she surfs.

I’m not here for a fight with Endless Summer. They can have the beach scene. I’ll be sitting inland about 10 miles waiting for the rising oceans to take out that brand and Respect Summer will be left standing.

Now, who has logo ideas? Remember, it can’t have a beach because we’re not Endless Summer.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Happy final day of summer. How will you celebrate? — ThursdayNightMowingLeague (@OutKickTNML) September 22, 2023

Sandwiches and Summer

• Ryan W. writes:

Had to respect the last Thursday of summer with some patio beers. Great night 72 degrees and absolutely fabulous sunset. I definitely respect summer but I’ll buy Octoberfest beer as soon as it’s available. Not because I like cold but because Octoberfest beer is pretty much my favorite and only available for a limited time frame. Get it while you can. If they sold it in hell I’d leave heaven to buy it.

Best sandwich: Hot Salami and with Garlic Cheese bread Gioias Deli in St Louis:

https://www.gioiasdeli.com/

It’s one of those things when you’re finished, you could not possibly eat more but want another.

Kinsey:

I did the same last night after mowing, taking the kids to get some dinner and watering the plants. I sat there and sucked down a couple of Coors that piled up this summer while Screencaps Jr. and Screencaps the III ran around the yard playing laser tag. The neighbors had to be shook over the boys respecting summer after dark on a school night. Oh well. They were having a blast.

Best Sandwiches in America

• Screencaps Sheriff John in Houston writes:

The best sandwich I’ve ever had was the “Bear Necessities” on the in-house “Dutch Crunch” bread at The Sandwich Spot in downtown Palm Springs. I used to go to California regularly for business and we would always go there for lunch whenever we were in town.

Forgot to mention the sandwich is warm pastrami and roast beef with melted cheddar and pickles.

Best Sandwiches and football fields

• Paul from Laguna Beach writes:

I took my son to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo on a recruiting trip a few years back. Everyone I knew that went to school there steered me to have lunch at Firestone Grill. Your reader is right that Tri tip sandwich is amazing.

I also wanted to share my old high school’s turf field. I went back to Illinois and was able to see our game against our number one rival the East St. Louis Flyers. Shockingly we won the game but even more shocking was how they changed my old grass field to maroon and white turf.

Respect Summer, TNML and bots

• James S. writes:

Dig your Outkick Screencaps. First time. Keep up the good work.

Best Sandwich: Pittsburgh, Primanti Brothers original location, Strip District. Have them make you a sandwich, you’re welcome.

Please see the attached bot text from Vera. I failed to find out her kilograms and if she mowed on Thursday. I will try harder next time.

The attached video from Houston should demonstrate the lengths some needed to go to just to beat the heat.

Go Bucks! Go Bengals!

Also, you might find it interesting and include or introduce in a future article regarding what the Columbus Metro Parks have created from a purchased limestone quarry. This specific metro park is the first of its kind.

https://www.cleveland.com/travel/2023/09/new-columbus-metro-park-debuts-nations-first-urban-via-ferrata-rock-climbing-course-in-abandoned-quarry.html

What’s the ideal time for your Bengals to play?

• Zach wonders:

Do you like it, hate it, or have no preference when your personal favorite NFL team, the Bengals, play in prime time, or do you prefer the traditional Sunday afternoon timeslot? For some reason, I hate it when my favorite team, the Steelers, play in prime time.

I will always take the 1PM et slot,(and the 4pm et slot to a lesser extent), any day over night games.

Kinsey:

My Bengals are 12-26 on Monday Night Football, so I hate that time slot. Plus, I hate ESPN’s pregame show where the former NFL guys stand on the field and pace back and forth and toss a football to each other because some TV researcher tells them that type of behavior keeps the viewer’s eye active and it’s good for holding their attention.

The Bengals are 10-7 all-time on Thursday nights.

As of early October 2022, the Bengals were 1-21 in prime-time games on the road since 2000.

So…my answer is simple: Give me the Bengals at 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. and a Crock of chili — after the autumnal equinox. I hate staying up until midnight for these night games to end.

Bengals fan goes to therapy

Here comes the Leaf Police

I propose we should be allowed to see the property belonging to the so-called experts on this stuff before we take a single nugget of advice from someone writing for “Best Reviews.”

Hey Christina, show us your landscape.

Disco sucks demolition night

• Bob Mc writes:

First-time writer. I enjoy your Midwest reporting. I was in high school in 1979 up in Evanston.

Although I did not attend the event, my memory is that it was really the rock station DJ that was a local celebrity (Steve Dahl and his sidekick Gary Meier) that spearheaded everything. They had quite the following and somehow convinced the Sox to his Disco sucks promotion, It was quite the buildup to the event, but no one could foresee the destruction that occurred to the field and the chaos that ensued.

I haven’t watched the Netflix show yet, but I have many memories of attending games at Comiskey and have waffled between being a Sox and Cubs fan. Let’s just say the security was more relaxed compared to today’s standards.

That’s it for this Friday edition. I have to run. My hit on Dan Dakich’s show comes up at 10 a.m. ET, so I have to be presentable for that.

Go have a great final day of summer. Soak it up. Go play 18 at lunch and never return to the office. That actually sounds like a legitimate way for me to get out today. If I’m going to lead this cause, I need to live the Respect Summer life.

Have an incredible weekend. I’m off to ride the golf course dirt bikes early Sunday morning at the golf course.

