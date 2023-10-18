Hannah Goldy Goes Viral With Edgy Instagram Post

Videos by OutKick

Hannah Goldy might not be winning in the octagon, but she’s certainly winning on Instagram.

The MMA fighter was recently removed from the UFC’s roster of fighters after struggling to find much consistency and success in the octagon.

She was 1-4 in her last five fights, and her last win was September 2021 against Emily Whitmire. That’s simply not going to get it done in Dana White’s organization. You need to stack up more wins if you want to stick around, and Goldy simply didn’t get it done.

Well, it doesn’t look like she’s too sad about her time in the UFC coming to an end.

Hannah Goldy is no longer a part of the UFC, but she’s still generating plenty of attention on Instagram. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Hannah Goldy drops viral photos on Instagram.

Everyone knows that fighters growing massive social media followings has been a popular move for a very long time.

Paige VanZant blazed the way and many have followed. It’s a great way to earn money outside of having to get punched in the face, and Goldy is now speeding down that path.

She posted a pair of edgy photos for her nearly 200,000 followers, and she doesn’t seem to be shedding tears about her UFC career coming to an end.

Goldy can still cash in on Instagram.

Yeah, it definitely doesn’t look like Hannah Goldy is crying too many tears about her UFC career being over.

Not at all. She wasn’t winning, Dana White cut her and it now appears the pivot to Instagram is underway.

Again, it’s something fight fans have seen many times before, and it’s something that fans will continue to see as long as it’s profitable.

Hannah Goldy goes viral with new Instagram post. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Goldy hung around in the UFC for a few years, but the ride is now over. Fortunately for her, it appears the transition to Instagram is going to be very easy.

You can check out more of her Instagram presence below. Something tells me her followers might increase very quickly now that she’s in the content game more and more.