Hannah Goldy’s Summer Of Instagram Content Rolls

Hannah Goldy is refusing to take her foot of the gas when it comes to her Instagram this summer.

Goldy, a popular UFC fighter, has been on a very impressive tear lately on social media, and it looks like she has no intention of letting up.

She’s been releasing a steady stream of swimsuit posts for her 181,000 followers. While her future in the octagon remains unclear, it’s crystal clear she’s more than ready to keep building an online brand.

The MMA athlete definitely didn’t let her fans down with her latest post.

Hannah Goldy regularly goes viral on Instagram. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Hannah Goldy continues to light up Instagram.

As we noted the other day with Brittney Palmer beating the heat with a bikini, it seems Goldy is using the same strategy to beat the high temps sweeping the country.

Content, content and more content! That’s what Hannah Goldy is all about and cut it loose with a new bikini post.

It was all “sunshine and spring water” for the 6-3 fighter.

Goldy is building a significant Instagram presence.

The fight game doesn’t last forever. In fact, it can come to a very quick end depending on the trending direction of an athlete’s career.

She’s 1-3 in her last four fights in the UFC. That’s not great. Not great at all for the 31-year-old fighter. Could she turn it around? Sure, but for now, she desperately needs a win. Another loss could signal the end of Hannah Goldy’s time as an elite pro fighter.

However, Instagram is forever, and you don’t need to get punched in the face in order to get paid.

Hannah Goldy is a growing star on Instagram. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

Just ask Paige VanZant if there’s more money to be made in fighting or on social media. The answer is the latter, and her pivot to social makes that clear.

Goldy definitely still has some fighting left in her, but it’s also clear she’s ready to crush it on Instagram if all other options fail.

The writing is on the wall when it comes to that!