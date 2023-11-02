Hannah Goldy Goes Viral With Spicy Instagram Post

Videos by OutKick

Former UFC fighter Hannah Goldy continues to prove she can be dominant on social media.

Goldy was recently dropped by the UFC after losing four of her last five fights, and that means it’s time for the next chapter.

What’s one pivot we’ve seen fighters make with great success? Going from the ring or octagon to the internet, and finding a way to build huge followings.

There’s no better example than Paige VanZant, and it looks like Goldy might be interested in a similar path.

Hannah Goldy rocks Instagram with new post.

Hannah Goldy hasn’t cracked 200,000 Instagram followers just yet, but she clearly is doing everything she can to move the needle.

That includes a new post that didn’t leave a lot to the imagination, but it seemed to work. The photos of the former UFC star going viral, which is always the main goal.

There’s no doubt Goldy is putting her potential on display.

Goldy is moving on from the UFC.

OutKick readers know we’ve been high on Hannah Goldy for a moment. She doesn’t have nearly the same name recognition as some other women that are still in the UFC world or came from it.

VanZant, Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer are all some quick example of people with much larger followings.

However, everyone has to start somewhere, and it’s obvious Goldy is doing her best to build a brand now that her fighting career with the UFC is over.

Hannah Goldy goes viral with latest Instagram post. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

It simply didn’t work out in the octagon fighting for Dana White’s organization. However, that doesn’t mean Goldy can’t still be a star.

The Paige VanZant path is available, and it looks like she plans on taking it!