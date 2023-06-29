Massive Hammerhead Shark Stalks Paddle Boarders In Terrifying Video

Videos by OutKick

Some paddle boarders ran into a nightmare scenario on the open water:

Being stalked by a shark.

In a video making the rounds online, a pair of paddle boarders were enjoying themselves on the water when the situation took a scary and unexpected twist.

A hammerhead shark had arrived and began stalking them. First, it appeared interested in the woman, who fortunately appeared to make it to a boat.

The shark then turned its attention to a second person much further away. You can watch the situation unfold below.

The shark nearly turned this into a nightmare scenario.

For those of who might live under a rock, sharks aren’t to be messed with. There have been two very public shark killings in just the past few weeks.

I won’t link to either, but the one in Egypt might keep you on dry land for the rest of your life. The video of that is pure nightmare fuel.

Shark stalks paddle boarders in terrifying video. (Credit: Getty Images)

Fortunately, nobody was hurt in this situation, but that hardly means it wasn’t scary. Imagine you’re enjoying a nice day paddle boarding, maybe you’ve had a couple cocktails to get things started, everything is going well and then you see a deadly animal tailing you.

Unlike in “Jaws,” these people were on paddle boards at the jump. They didn’t even have the safety of a boat.

Keep your head on a swivel when it comes to the animal thunderdome. Sharks aren’t cute or your friends. A shark will make you a mid-afternoon without hesitation. I’m not suggesting dropping depth charges at the first sign of trouble, but that strategy did seem to work in WWII on opposing ships. It could definitely work on these creatures. Whatever you do, don’t find yourself in open water with sharks. It’s not going to end well.