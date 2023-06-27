Florida Fisherman Pulled Overboard By Shark In The Everglades

Videos by OutKick

Are you guys ready for some nightmare fuel?

Let’s go to Florida, specifically to the Everglades, where a fisherman is lucky to be alive after being yanked out of a boat by a shark that was looking for a meal. I don’t want to sit here and tell fishermen how to handle their business in the Everglades. If you want to wash off your hands in the brackish water, go for it.

“After releasing a snook, Nick washed his hands in the water and was immediately bit by a large [lemon] shark,” Michael Russo told Local 10 News. / Instagram

You just can’t be shocked WHEN YOUR ASS IS YANKED OUT OF A BOAT BY A SHARK AND A HORROR MOVIE BREAKS OUT.

Let’s get to the action, which is quite intense. You’ve been warned.

“Today was one of the scariest days on the water I have ever had. It started off great and we were crushing the fish but the sharks were eating some, despite our best efforts,” Michael Russo told Local 10 about the fishing trip. “After releasing a snook, Nick washed his hands in the water and was immediately bit by a large [lemon] shark. There was no chum or blood in the water and the sharks were unprovoked. The sharks are no joke in the Everglades and the warnings about keeping your hands out of the water are not an exaggeration. Please take this as a lesson and keep your hands out of the water because this could have been prevented. He was rushed back to the dock and the Park Rangers were a lifesaver (literally). He was airlifted to the hospital and is in the best care possible.”

According to local guides, there’s a shark problem in the Everglades and Islamorada where putting hands in the water will appear to be fish flopping around.

Lemon sharks are said to be so bad that certain areas aren’t fishable because the sharks are cleaning up before the fish can be brought into the boat.

The lesson: hands and feet in the boat, fools, before you are turned into a meal.

Remember the old lady who decided to take her dog for a walk along a retirement village retention pond? Yeah, the gator pulled her into the pond and turned her into chum.

It’s Florida. Let’s be smart out there.



