Hall Of Famer Zach Thomas Almost Ended Career As A Patriot

During his 12-year career with the Miami Dolphins, Zach Thomas was always a fan favorite. This week he proved why.

Appearing on the Hochman and Crowder show, the former All-Pro middle linebacker revealed that he almost signed with the New England Patriots in 2008. Why didn’t he? Because he didn’t want to upset Dolphins fans.

“(Belichick) offered me, and I said, ‘Let me think about it,'” Thomas said. “I slept on it and woke up the next morning and said, ‘Hell no, man. I can’t let down the fans because they got my back.’ That’s one of those things that come back. They’ve always been good to me. I thought it was the right move.”

What a guy.

Hall of Fame linebacker Zach Thomas spent 12 seasons with the Miami Dolphins. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

However, Thomas did admit New England’s offer was tempting. After being cut from the Dolphins by Bill Parcells in 2008, he wanted to get revenge.

“Parcells told me that, ‘You’re 35. Linebackers decline after 35,'” he said. “So I’m like, man — it’s just the competitive nature — I want to shove it in his face, right? So I say, where am I going to go in the division? I said I ain’t going to the Jets. Hell no. I ain’t doing that. So I say, OK, let’s go visit Bill Belichick.”

The Patriots did, in fact, offer Thomas a contract. But he decided to sign with the Dallas Cowboys instead.

Zach Thomas had a career worthy of the gold jacket.

Thomas has been named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. He touts an impressive resume, including seven Pro Bowls, five first-team All-Pro selections and two second-team All-Pro nods. He also led the league in tackles twice (2002 and 2006).

Thomas finished his career with 1,734 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 17 interceptions and 16 forced fumbles.

Expect to see Canton flooded with teal and orange in August.