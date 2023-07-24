‘White Lotus’ Star Haley Lu Richardson Hits The Pool

Videos by OutKick

Haley Lu Richardson is dipping her toes into the Instagram content game this summer.

Richardson has blown up since appearing in the second season of “White Lotus,” and the 28-year-old actress is well on her way to becoming a major star in the entertainment industry.

While Richardson is known mostly for her acting skills – which are pretty impressive – it appears the Phoenix native is also more than willing to mix it up on Instagram.

After all, after the insane success of “White Lotus,” a lengthy vacation makes a lot of sense.

Haley Lu Richardson is crushing it on Instagram. (Photo by Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)

Haley Lu Richardson grabs a book and heads to the pool.

While some people might like relaxing by taking a long run or hitting the golf course, Richardson decided a little R&R poolside was the way to go.

She shared a viral Instagram photo for her more than two million followers of her enjoying some sun while reading “The Way of Kings” by Brandon Sanderson.

The picture currently holds more than 217,000 likes, which is just an absurd amount of attention for a single post.

Richardson is a booming star.

Haley Lu Richardson has truly blown up over the past couple years. “White Lotus” took her to the next level. The HBO series is about as dry as it gets, but also wildly entertaining.

It’s so uncomfortable at times you cringe, and that’s exactly what happened with her character Portia in season two.

Prior to killing it in “The White Lotus,” she’d appeared in the hit film “Operation Finale” about the hunt for Adolf Eichmann. On a side note, do yourself a favor and watch “Operation Finale” if you haven’t seen it. You can thank me later.

Haley Lu Richardson goes viral with swimsuit picture on Instagram. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Now, Haley Lu Richardson is out here going viral on Instagram with swimsuit content like it’s no big deal at all.

It seems like the hype train surrounding her career is just getting started, and all bets are off now that she’s lighting up Instagram.