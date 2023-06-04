Videos by OutKick

Hailey Van Lith and Team USA will return home with gold medals around their necks after an impressive run at the 3X3 Basketball World Cup. They won seven of their eight games and capped the tournament with a win over France on Sunday.

Van Lith, who recently transferred from Louisville to LSU, joined Stanford star Cameron Brink, USA Basketball veteran Linnae Harper, and three-time 3X3 World Cup participant Cierra Burdick to round out the four-player roster. They were coached by Connecticut Sun president Jennifer Rizzotti.

Team USA arrived in Austria at the end of May. Van Lith and Brink did not have any experience in the 3X3 game, but it’s as simple as it sounds.

Two teams of three, with one sub each, compete in a half-court, 10-time game. First team to 21 points wins, with each 2-point make counting as one and each 3-point make counting as two. There is no break after scoring, no halftime and no quarters. If the game ends before a team scores 21 points, the team with the highest total at that point wins.

Games are quick, and Team USA got its only loss out of the way early. It dropped its first game to Canada and then never lost again.

Hailey Van Lith and Team USA were dominant.

May 30, 2023 (Pool play) United States 13 — Canada 16 United States 20 — Hungary 10

June 1, 2023 (Pool play) United States 21 — Mongolia 18 United States 21 — Czech Republic 8

June 3, 2023 (Play-in & Quarterfinals) United States 22 — Japan 17 United States 21 — Austria 17

June 4, 2023 (Semi-Finals & Finals) United States 20 — China 12 United States 16 — France 12



The win over the French ended an eight-year gold medal drought in the tournament.

Brink was named MVP of the 3X3 World Cup.

She was wreaking havoc on defense all week. There was no point in even trying her.

Brink also got hers on the offensive end, but it was Van Lith who could not miss.

Nothing to see here, just Hailey van Lith catching 🔥 today at the #3x3WC pic.twitter.com/0WAb8kz12o — FIBA3x3 (@FIBA3x3) June 1, 2023

She was cooking against China.

Her spin move in pool play against Mongolia, though, was the highlight of the entire tournament. It was as cold as ice.

Van Lith was thrilled with her team and their performance after clinching the gold medal.

"It's such an honor to play for team USA" 🇺🇸@haileyvanlith digs into Team USA's Winning mindset and the thrill of Gold 😍#3x3WC pic.twitter.com/SjWa1mLgKv — FIBA3x3 (@FIBA3x3) June 4, 2023

With the World Cup win, Team USA is one step closer to qualifying for the 2024 Olympics. It is unclear as to whether the team will stay together for the push to Paris, but Van Lith has to get back to college!