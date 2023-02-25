Hailey Ostrom & Claire Hogle Team Up For Golf Content, Swimmer Andreea Dragoi Hits The Beach & It’s Pete Weber Day

Videos by OutKick

Spring training has arrived

The start of the Major League Baseball season is still a month away, but there will be baseball to consume until Opening Day arrives. Spring training is here and it’s a chance to see how some of the young guys are doing as they get a look before heading back down to the Minor Leagues to develop.

But there’s more to this spring training than there has been in recent years. MLB has implemented some new rules and we’re all getting a look at them and how they’ll affect the game. This season there will be a pitch clock and shift restrictions.

The pitch clock is going to speed up the game by an average of almost a half an hour. There will be less wandering around the mound playing with the rosin bag. There will also be less superstitious rituals at the plate and cup adjustments. If you’re a fan of those things you’re out of luck.

There’s going to more grab the ball and go guys. There will be less practice swings in between pitches. And there will be more of these, game ending pitch clock violations. Yes there are some advantages to having a pitch clock. Having a game end because of one is not one of them.

The Red Sox and Braves had their spring training game end in a 6-6 tie with bases loaded in the bottom of the 9th because of a pitch clock violation. It was called on the batter with a 3-2 count and two outs for not being in the box ready to go with 8 seconds left on the pitch clock.

I don’t care where you come down on the new rules having a game end that way is stupid.

This happened, but don’t worry it won’t happen again

Prior to Alabama’s 86-83 win over Arkansas on Saturday, a Crimson Tide player frisked star Brandon Miller during the pregame introductions. With everything surrounding the team and Miller this is a crazy move.

An Alabama player frisked Brandon Miller, who drove a loaded hand gun to the murder scene of a young woman last month, when he was introduced before today’s game against Arkansas. pic.twitter.com/lESveGGdLu — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 25, 2023

Don’t worry, coach Nate Oats is on it and it’s not going to happen again. How did it happen in the first place? Well, that’s not easily answered.

The players have been doing the pregame frisking at home games all season. So you would think someone would have said before Saturday’s game to retire the move.

That message was never sent.

It’s Pete Weber day!

Pro bowler Pete Weber attends the State Farm Chris Paul PBA Celebrity Invitational (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Professional Bowlers Association)

Today is the 11-year anniversary of bowling legend Pete Weber’s famous quote, “Who do you think you are? I am.”

Weber let the infamous quote fly after bowling a strike on his final shot at the 69th (nice) U.S. Open Stepladder Finals.

Weber has admitted that the quote was directed at a teenager who had been chirping at him during the event. He also admits that he actually meant to say, “Who do you think you are fucking with me in my house? This is my tournament.”

The excitement of the moment took over and the rest is history. Happy Pete Weber day!

February 26, 2012: A question is asked and immediately answered. pic.twitter.com/QX4USBN8AY — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) February 26, 2023

Woody Harrelson Spreads Anti-Vax Conspiracies During SNL Monologue

Woody Harrelson is being accused of spreading “anti-vax conspiracies” during his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live.

Those on the “cutting edge” of culture, who push back on authority, didn’t like that he took shots at the blatant collaboration between big pharma and the government to push vaccines on people. The headline above is from an actual article written by someone at Rolling Stone.

Here’s the “anti-vax conspiracies” that the 61-year-old actor was pushing on Saturday night.

“The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes, and people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs – and keep taking them – over and over.”

Woody Harrelson's monologue! pic.twitter.com/FAEcBDnIKu — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 26, 2023

So…where’s the conspiracy? Are you trying to tell me that’s not how things went down? Interesting.

Maybe they don’t realize that their propaganda is wrong? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2023

🎯 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2023

Numbers from :

2022 MLB Average Game Length: 3:07



MLB Spring Training Game Times, Saturday:

3:06

3:06

3:03

2:54

2:47

2:39

2:35

2:34

2:33

2:32

2:31

2:29

2:26

2:23

2:21

2:16

2:15 — Mike Monaco (@MikeMonaco_) February 26, 2023

